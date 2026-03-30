Upcoming Smartphones In April 2026: OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, iQOO, & More Are All Launching

Upcoming Smartphones in April 2026: April 2026 is turning into a packed month for smartphone launches in India, with brands lining up devices across price segments. From budget-friendly 5G phones to feature-packed flagships, companies are focusing on bigger batteries, brighter displays, and AI-driven features. Several launches are already confirmed, while a few are expected to arrive mid-month.

With so many options coming in a short span, buyers will have plenty to consider, whether they prioritise performance, camera upgrades, or long battery life in their next smartphone purchase.

Realme 16 5G Launching On April 2

The Realme 16 5G will arrive with a strong focus on battery and durability. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The phone also includes IP69 protection and an improved cooling system.

It features a 6.57-inch display and a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The device is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 6400 chipset with up to 12GB RAM.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launching On April 2

Xiaomi is highlighting design with the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. The phone is teased with a bold red finish, likely paired with a vegan leather back and gold accents.

While detailed specs are limited, it is expected to carry similar hardware to the standard Note 15 5G, focusing on balanced performance with a refreshed look.

Vivo V70 FE Launching On April 2

The Vivo V70 FE brings a premium feature set with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers up to 1,900 nits brightness.

It stands out with a 200MP main camera, 50MP front camera, and AI imaging features. A 7,000mAh battery with 90W charging is included, along with new software features like AI Magic tools.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launching On April 7

The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to target performance users. It features a 165Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

One of its biggest highlights is a massive 9,000mAh battery. The device also introduces improved touch response and better connectivity with a dedicated Wi-Fi chip.

Ai+ Nova 2 Series Launching On April 9

The Ai+ Nova 2 series includes two models, with the Ultra variant offering a customisable light ring for notifications. Both phones feature multiple colour options and a design-focused approach.

The camera module design and lighting effects aim to differentiate the series in a crowded mid-range market.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Expected Mid-April

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

It is also tipped to include a 9,020mAh battery with 90W charging and a 50MP Sony sensor, targeting users who want performance and endurance.

OPPO K15 Pro Series Launching On April 1 (China)

The OPPO K15 Pro series is expected to bring large batteries up to 8,000mAh and include active cooling fans.

Both variants may offer OLED displays, Dimensity chipsets, and up to 16GB RAM, focusing on gaming and sustained performance.

iQOO Z11 Expected On April 11

The iQOO Z11 is expected to offer a 165Hz AMOLED display and Dimensity 8500 chipset. It may include up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The device also packs a 9,020mAh battery with 90W charging, along with features like IP68 rating and advanced cooling.

Overall, April 2026 is shaping up to offer something for every kind of smartphone user, from design-focused devices to performance-heavy options.