Oppo Reno 15 Series Confirmed For India Launch On January 8: Check Price, & Specifications

Oppo has officially confirmed the India launch of its new Reno 15 smartphone series. The company will introduce three models under this lineup: Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15 5G. The phones will be launched in India on January 8. Oppo is focusing strongly on camera performance this time, especially portrait photography and advanced video recording.

The brand has confirmed new camera hardware and upgraded AI-based imaging tools across all three models. Pricing and sale details will be announced at launch.

Oppo Reno 15 Expected Price In India

Oppo has not officially announced the prices of the Reno 15 series yet. However, based on earlier leaks, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G could come with a box price of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. After expected bank offers and launch adjustments, the final retail price could be closer to Rs. 59,999.

There is no confirmed pricing information for the Reno 15 Pro 5G and the standard Reno 15 5G at the moment. Oppo is expected to reveal the full pricing structure during the January 8 launch event.

Once launched, all three smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications & Features

The Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will feature a powerful camera setup. Both models will come with a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 100-degree field of view.

The telephoto lens supports 3.5x optical zoom. Oppo has also added group photo processing and tone-balancing technology that adjusts colours and lighting automatically.

Both Pro models support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. Video features include electronic image stabilisation, optical image stabilisation on select cameras, dual-view video recording, and photo capture during video recording. Dual conversion gain video support is also included for better dynamic range.

The standard Reno 15 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

In terms of design, the phones use an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with HoloFusion Technology and carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The Reno 15 Pro Mini may feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, the Pro a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, and the Reno 15 a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, all with full-HD+ resolution.