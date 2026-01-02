Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyOppo Reno 15 Series Confirmed For India Launch On January 8: Check Price, & Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 Series Confirmed For India Launch On January 8: Check Price, & Specifications

Oppo has confirmed the India launch of the Reno 15 series on January 8, featuring three models with upgraded cameras, AI imaging tools and advanced video recording capabilities.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Oppo has officially confirmed the India launch of its new Reno 15 smartphone series. The company will introduce three models under this lineup: Reno 15 Pro 5G, Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G, and Reno 15 5G. The phones will be launched in India on January 8. Oppo is focusing strongly on camera performance this time, especially portrait photography and advanced video recording. 

The brand has confirmed new camera hardware and upgraded AI-based imaging tools across all three models. Pricing and sale details will be announced at launch.

Oppo Reno 15 Expected Price In India 

Oppo has not officially announced the prices of the Reno 15 series yet. However, based on earlier leaks, the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G could come with a box price of Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. After expected bank offers and launch adjustments, the final retail price could be closer to Rs. 59,999.

There is no confirmed pricing information for the Reno 15 Pro 5G and the standard Reno 15 5G at the moment. Oppo is expected to reveal the full pricing structure during the January 8 launch event. 

Once launched, all three smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications & Features

The Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will feature a powerful camera setup. Both models will come with a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 100-degree field of view. 

The telephoto lens supports 3.5x optical zoom. Oppo has also added group photo processing and tone-balancing technology that adjusts colours and lighting automatically.

Both Pro models support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. Video features include electronic image stabilisation, optical image stabilisation on select cameras, dual-view video recording, and photo capture during video recording. Dual conversion gain video support is also included for better dynamic range.

The standard Reno 15 5G features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

In terms of design, the phones use an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with HoloFusion Technology and carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The Reno 15 Pro Mini may feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, the Pro a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, and the Reno 15 a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, all with full-HD+ resolution.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
World
ABP Live Deep Dive | Iran Erupts As Gen-Z Protests Spread Nationwide, Trump Sends Stark Warning
ABP Live Deep Dive | Iran Erupts As Gen-Z Protests Spread Nationwide, Trump Sends Stark Warning
World
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan, Warns Of Chinese Military Threat
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan, Warns Of Chinese Military Threat
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget