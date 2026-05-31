US Fires Hellfire Missile To Stop Vessel Bound For Iran In Gulf Of Oman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US forces disable vessel violating Iran blockade in Gulf of Oman.

Commercial vessel ignored over 20 warnings from US forces.

Hellfire missile strike disabled vessel's engine room, stopping transit.

U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman disabled a Gambia-flagged vessel allegedly attempting to violate Washington’s blockade measures against Iran, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The incident took place on May 29 amid continuing tensions in the region despite an ongoing ceasefire with Iran.

Vessel Disabled After Multiple Warnings

According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces observed the commercial vessel, identified as M/V Lian Star, transiting international waters toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

The statement said U.S. forces issued more than 20 warnings to the vessel, informing its crew that it was violating the U.S. blockade.

After the crew allegedly failed to comply, a U.S. aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, disabling the vessel.

“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply,” the statement said.

CENTCOM added that the vessel “is no longer transiting to Iran.”

CENTCOM Details Blockade Enforcement

The U.S. military said the action was part of broader efforts to enforce blockade measures in the region.

According to the statement, U.S. forces have so far disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 others while implementing the blockade.

The operations are continuing even as a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect, CENTCOM said.

Tensions Persist In Gulf Region

The latest development comes amid heightened security concerns across key maritime routes in the Gulf region, including the Gulf of Oman, which remains strategically important for global energy shipments and commercial shipping activity.