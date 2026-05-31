U.S. forces disabled the vessel, identified as M/V Lian Star, after it allegedly violated Washington's blockade measures against Iran. The action followed over 20 warnings issued to the ship's crew.
US Fires Hellfire Missile To Stop Vessel Bound For Iran In Gulf Of Oman
According to the statement, U.S. forces have so far disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 others while implementing the blockade.
- US forces disable vessel violating Iran blockade in Gulf of Oman.
- Commercial vessel ignored over 20 warnings from US forces.
- Hellfire missile strike disabled vessel's engine room, stopping transit.
U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman disabled a Gambia-flagged vessel allegedly attempting to violate Washington’s blockade measures against Iran, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The incident took place on May 29 amid continuing tensions in the region despite an ongoing ceasefire with Iran.
Vessel Disabled After Multiple Warnings
According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces observed the commercial vessel, identified as M/V Lian Star, transiting international waters toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.
May 30, 2026
The statement said U.S. forces issued more than 20 warnings to the vessel, informing its crew that it was violating the U.S. blockade.
After the crew allegedly failed to comply, a U.S. aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, disabling the vessel.
“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply,” the statement said.
CENTCOM added that the vessel “is no longer transiting to Iran.”
CENTCOM Details Blockade Enforcement
The U.S. military said the action was part of broader efforts to enforce blockade measures in the region.
According to the statement, U.S. forces have so far disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 others while implementing the blockade.
The operations are continuing even as a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect, CENTCOM said.
Tensions Persist In Gulf Region
The latest development comes amid heightened security concerns across key maritime routes in the Gulf region, including the Gulf of Oman, which remains strategically important for global energy shipments and commercial shipping activity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Gambia-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman?
Why did U.S. forces disable the M/V Lian Star?
The vessel was reportedly transiting international waters toward an Iranian port, violating U.S. blockade measures. The crew failed to comply with multiple warnings from U.S. forces.
How did U.S. forces disable the vessel?
A U.S. aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room, disabling the M/V Lian Star. This action was taken after the crew failed to heed warnings.
Are U.S. blockade enforcement operations ongoing?
Yes, U.S. forces continue to implement blockade measures in the region. These operations are continuing despite an ongoing ceasefire with Iran.