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HomeNewsWorldUS Fires Hellfire Missile To Stop Vessel Bound For Iran In Gulf Of Oman

US Fires Hellfire Missile To Stop Vessel Bound For Iran In Gulf Of Oman

According to the statement, U.S. forces have so far disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 others while implementing the blockade.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 31 May 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US forces disable vessel violating Iran blockade in Gulf of Oman.
  • Commercial vessel ignored over 20 warnings from US forces.
  • Hellfire missile strike disabled vessel's engine room, stopping transit.

U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman disabled a Gambia-flagged vessel allegedly attempting to violate Washington’s blockade measures against Iran, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The incident took place on May 29 amid continuing tensions in the region despite an ongoing ceasefire with Iran.

Vessel Disabled After Multiple Warnings

According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces observed the commercial vessel, identified as M/V Lian Star, transiting international waters toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

The statement said U.S. forces issued more than 20 warnings to the vessel, informing its crew that it was violating the U.S. blockade.

After the crew allegedly failed to comply, a U.S. aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, disabling the vessel.

“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply,” the statement said.

CENTCOM added that the vessel “is no longer transiting to Iran.”

CENTCOM Details Blockade Enforcement

The U.S. military said the action was part of broader efforts to enforce blockade measures in the region.

According to the statement, U.S. forces have so far disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 others while implementing the blockade.

The operations are continuing even as a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect, CENTCOM said.

Tensions Persist In Gulf Region

The latest development comes amid heightened security concerns across key maritime routes in the Gulf region, including the Gulf of Oman, which remains strategically important for global energy shipments and commercial shipping activity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Gambia-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman?

U.S. forces disabled the vessel, identified as M/V Lian Star, after it allegedly violated Washington's blockade measures against Iran. The action followed over 20 warnings issued to the ship's crew.

Why did U.S. forces disable the M/V Lian Star?

The vessel was reportedly transiting international waters toward an Iranian port, violating U.S. blockade measures. The crew failed to comply with multiple warnings from U.S. forces.

How did U.S. forces disable the vessel?

A U.S. aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room, disabling the M/V Lian Star. This action was taken after the crew failed to heed warnings.

Are U.S. blockade enforcement operations ongoing?

Yes, U.S. forces continue to implement blockade measures in the region. These operations are continuing despite an ongoing ceasefire with Iran.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 12:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Gulf Of Oman US Fires Hellfire Missile
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