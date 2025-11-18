Explorer
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Twitter Down: X, the microblogging platform owned by Elon Musk, is down for hundreds of users across the country.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
