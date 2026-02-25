Yes, a YouTuber has shared an unboxing video of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, revealing key details before its official launch.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Unboxing Video Leaks Online Ahead Of Official Launch
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has appeared in a leaked unboxing video before launch, giving a first look at the device and triggering fresh excitement among Samsung fans worldwide.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is all geared up for the launch of its new flagship, and so are its fans. While everyone is waiting to get a proper look at how the Galaxy S26 series might turn out, someone has already pushed the Galaxy S26 Ultra into the spotlight. Yes, the premium flagship is already out in the wild. This has sparked a fresh wave of leaks and speculation around the device.
A YouTuber who managed to get the phone early has now shared their unboxing video, revealing key details before launch.
Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: YouTuber Shares First Unboxing Video
The recent rumour around the Galaxy S26 Ultra started after content creator Sahil Karoul revealed that he had the device in hand. He shared what is being called the world’s first unboxing video of the phone.
The model shown is said to be an international variant aimed at African markets. It is manufactured in Vietnam and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The unit featured in the video is white.
In the box, buyers get a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a Quick Start Guide. There is no charger included, which has now become common with most premium smartphones.
The phone has an aluminium frame and weighs 215 grams. The S Pen reportedly does not support Bluetooth and can only be inserted one way.
Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications And Camera Details Revealed
The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports a Privacy Display feature. The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
On the camera front, it offers four rear cameras and one front camera. The rear setup supports zoom options of 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x. It can record videos up to 8K at 30FPS and 4K at 120FPS. The front camera supports 4K at 60FPS.
All in all, these are all leaks, and nothing is confirmed yet. We know how these leaks have already built excitement among Samsung fans, but take them with a pinch of salt till the flagship arrives.
