Old Phone Battery Explodes In Hand, Student Loses Thumb Just Before Exam

Two brothers in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district were seriously injured after an old mobile phone battery exploded while they were playing with it at home. The incident reportedly took place at a time when many students are preparing for or appearing in their school examinations. According to media reports, the two brothers had also been focusing on their studies during this exam period.

However, the situation turned tragic when they began playing with a battery from an old mobile phone. The sudden explosion caused severe injuries to the elder child and also hurt his younger brother.

What Happened In The Rewa Mobile Battery Explosion Incident?

The incident occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh and involved two real brothers. One of the boys is reportedly 10 years old, while the younger child has been identified as Anuj Kumar.

At the time of the incident, both brothers were alone at home. Their examinations were going on, and like many students, they had been studying during this period.

While playing, the children started handling the battery of an old mobile phone. It is not yet known what caused the battery to suddenly explode.

The blast led to serious injuries for the elder child. Reports say he lost the thumb of his hand, while the remaining four fingers were badly injured. His younger brother, Anuj Kumar, was also hurt in the explosion. The children were later taken for medical treatment.

Why Old Smartphone Batteries Can Be Risky To Keep At Home

Old smartphone batteries can become dangerous if they are kept for a long time without proper disposal. Over time, batteries can get damaged and sometimes become swollen, which increases the risk of overheating or explosion.

Excessive heat inside an old battery can also cause a short circuit. In some cases, this can even lead to fire if nearby household items catch flame.

Another concern is chemical leakage. If the chemicals inside a damaged battery come into contact with skin, clothes, or eyes, they can be harmful.

Experts advise that old smartphones or batteries should not be kept at home for long periods. It is safer to sell or recycle unused devices through authorised services.