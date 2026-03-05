Nothing Phone 4a & 4a Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chips: Check Price In India, & Specs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyNothing Phone 4a & 4a Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chips: Check Price In India, & Specs

Nothing has introduced the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro with upgraded performance, telephoto cameras and Android 16 support, giving buyers two new mid-range smartphone options.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nothing has introduced two new smartphones in India, the Nothing Phone 4a and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, expanding its mid range lineup after the launch of the Nothing Phone 3 series. The new devices arrive as successors to last year’s Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which received positive reviews from users and critics.

With the new models, the company is focusing on improved performance, updated design elements and stronger camera capabilities. While both phones share several core features, the Pro variant offers a slightly more advanced camera system and upgraded hardware.

Price And Availability Of Nothing Phone 4a And Phone 4a Pro In India

The Nothing Phone 4a starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB and 256GB version costs Rs 34,999, while the 12GB and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB and 128GB model. The 8GB and 256GB version costs Rs 42,999, while the 12GB and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 45,999.

Sales begin on 13 March via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma and other retail stores. The Phone 4a will also be available earlier at the Nothing store in Bengaluru on 7 March.

What Are The Key Specifications Of Nothing Phone 4a And Phone 4a Pro?

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5000 nits. The standard Phone 4a comes with a 6.78-inch display with the same resolution but a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Phone 4a runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both phones include a 5400mAh battery with 50W fast charging. Nothing claims the battery can charge up to 60% in about 30 minutes and retain 90% capacity after 1200 charge cycles.

For cameras, the Phone 4a Pro includes a 50MP Sony LYT700C main camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 32MP front camera. The Phone 4a features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra wide camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both smartphones run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 and will receive three years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
