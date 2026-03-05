Nothing Phone 4a & 4a Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chips: Check Price In India, & Specs

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5000 nits. The standard Phone 4a comes with a 6.78-inch display with the same resolution but a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Phone 4a runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both phones include a 5400mAh battery with 50W fast charging. Nothing claims the battery can charge up to 60% in about 30 minutes and retain 90% capacity after 1200 charge cycles.

For cameras, the Phone 4a Pro includes a 50MP Sony LYT700C main camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra wide lens and a 32MP front camera. The Phone 4a features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra wide camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both smartphones run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 and will receive three years of Android updates and six years of security updates.