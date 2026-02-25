Samsung Officially Confirms Galaxy S26 Launch Event, YouTube Live Stream Ready

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26: Samsung fans don’t need to depend on leaks anymore. The company has officially confirmed its first big launch of 2026. After weeks of rumours about a new chipset and faster charging, the Galaxy S26 series is finally ready to be announced. This launch could set the tone for the smartphone market this year.

From better speed to improved battery charging, expectations are high. If you are planning to buy a new phone, this is an event you should not miss.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Event Date, Time And How To Watch Live

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will launch on February 25, 2026. The event will be held in San Francisco. For viewers in India, it will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung will livestream the full event on its official website and YouTube channel. This means anyone can watch it live from home.

The company is expected to launch three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung usually shares its biggest upgrades at this first event of the year. This time, the main focus is likely to be on better performance and faster charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Features And Expected Upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring important internal upgrades. Reports say it may come with the new Exynos 2600 chipset, built on Samsung’s 2nm process. This new chip is expected to improve performance and handle heat better than older versions.

Charging speed may also improve. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to support 60W wired charging, which would be much faster than before. Wireless charging could go up to 25W on the Ultra and 20W on the regular models.

However, some reports suggest the phones may not have built-in Qi2 magnetic support. If that is true, users may need special magnetic cases for better accessory use. Now, everyone is keen to see what Samsung has in store this year.