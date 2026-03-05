iPhone 17 Pro Now Cheaper Than iPhone 17? Here’s How Buyers Can Get Up To Rs 60,000 Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series in September last year, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Pro model is positioned as the premium option in the lineup, offering upgraded performance, display technology and refined design compared to earlier models. As interest around the device remains strong, online retailers have begun listing promotional offers ahead of upcoming sale events.

Flipkart, which is preparing to host its Big Saving Days Sale starting March 6, has also listed several bank discounts and exchange deals that could significantly reduce the effective purchase price of the iPhone 17 Pro.

How Much Discount Is Available On Apple iPhone 17 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is officially priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. However, Flipkart is offering additional discounts ahead of its Big Saving Days Sale that begins on March 6.

Buyers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can receive an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase. In addition, customers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 60,300 by trading in an eligible older smartphone.

After combining the bank offer and the maximum exchange value, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro could drop to around Rs 65,600.

This makes the Pro model effectively cheaper than the base iPhone 17 in certain cases. For comparison, the iPhone 17 currently retails for Rs 82,900 on Apple’s official website.

What Are The Key Specifications Of Apple iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro features several upgrades in terms of design, performance and display.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip, designed to deliver faster processing and improved efficiency for tasks such as gaming, video recording and multitasking.

Apple has also introduced slimmer bezels and refined materials, giving the device a more premium appearance. The phone comes with a refreshed colour palette as part of its design update.

On the display side, the iPhone 17 Pro includes a ProMotion Super Retina XDR display that supports smooth scrolling and responsive visuals through adaptive refresh rate technology.

The device runs on iOS 26, Apple’s latest operating system, which works alongside the hardware to provide a fluid and integrated user experience.