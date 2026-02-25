Samsung Galaxy S26 Isn’t Coming Solo: Full List Of Products Tipped For Unpacked 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is set to launch its 2026 flagships tonight. And while Android fans are going crazy about what’s coming, rumours are already floating around, giving us a clear idea of what to expect. The Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco is expected to bring big upgrades, especially in performance and AI.

Samsung has not confirmed anything officially yet, but leaks have painted a pretty strong picture. From new phones to fresh earbuds, here’s what could be announced in just a few hours.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: All Products Expected At Galaxy Unpacked 2026

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 in San Francisco, Samsung is expected to launch three main phones: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The regular Galaxy S26 may come with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display. The S26 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen and a slim design. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely remain the top model with a premium build and advanced camera hardware.

In markets like the US and China, all models are rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. RAM could start from 12GB, while the Ultra may go up to 16GB. Storage on the Ultra might reach 1TB.

Apart from phones, Samsung may also introduce Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at the same event.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Features: Performance, Camera And AI Upgrades

When it comes to features, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to focus heavily on AI and camera improvements.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus may get a new 50MP ultrawide camera. The Ultra is likely to continue offering high-end camera performance for photography lovers. Battery size may stay similar, with the Ultra expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support around 60W wired charging.

AI could be the biggest highlight this year. Samsung is reportedly working on a privacy shield feature that hides parts of the screen when someone looks from the side.

On-device generative AI is also expected to improve, making smart tools faster and more secure without depending too much on the cloud.

If these upgrades arrive as expected, the Galaxy S26 lineup could give tough competition in the premium smartphone space in 2026.