WhatsApp Could Soon Charge For Extra Features: Here’s What ‘WhatsApp Plus’ Might Offer

WhatsApp may soon introduce a new optional premium subscription for its consumer app, according to recent reports. The proposed plan, reportedly called WhatsApp Plus, is said to be under development for both Android and iOS users. While the messaging platform will continue offering its core services for free, the new paid tier could provide additional features focused on customisation and improved chat management.

The idea behind the subscription appears to be offering more flexibility and personalisation for users who want extra control over how the app looks and functions, without changing the basic experience for regular users.

What Features Could WhatsApp Plus Offer To Subscribers?

According to a report shared by WABetaInfo on X, the upcoming WhatsApp Plus subscription may focus heavily on visual customisation and interface control. One of the main features being tested reportedly allows users to modify the app’s theme and adjust accent colours across different sections of the interface.

Subscribers may also be able to choose from a wider range of app icons. Around 14 new icon styles are reportedly being developed, allowing users to change how the WhatsApp icon appears on their device’s home screen. These options could help users personalise the appearance of the app beyond the current design.

Another feature under development is an expanded chat pinning limit. At present, WhatsApp allows users to pin only three chats to the top of their conversation list. With WhatsApp Plus, subscribers may reportedly pin up to 20 conversations. This would allow users to keep significantly more important chats easily accessible without scrolling through their message history.

The report also suggests that exclusive ringtones may become available to subscribers. These ringtones would be specifically designed for WhatsApp notifications and calls, helping users quickly recognise alerts from the messaging platform compared with other apps on their device.

Will WhatsApp’s Free Features Continue To Remain Available?

Even if the subscription is introduced, WhatsApp’s core functions are expected to remain free for all users. According to the report, the messaging platform does not plan to place its main services behind a paywall.

Users will still be able to send and receive messages, make voice and video calls, share photos and videos, participate in group chats, and use existing privacy and security features without any subscription.

However, the paid tier may introduce additional tools over time. Reports indicate that WhatsApp Plus subscribers could receive access to exclusive sticker packs that are not available to regular users. Some message reactions may also become more interactive, potentially making conversations feel more expressive.

At present, WhatsApp has not officially confirmed the subscription plan or shared details about pricing. A launch timeline has also not been announced.

The report notes that features connected to WhatsApp Plus may still change during development before the company decides whether to release the subscription to a wider audience.