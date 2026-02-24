Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhat To Expect From Galaxy Unpacked 2026? Inside Samsung’s Big Launch Strategy

What To Expect From Galaxy Unpacked 2026? Inside Samsung’s Big Launch Strategy

Samsung is preparing for a major announcement at Galaxy Unpacked, where the Galaxy S26 series and new AI-powered features are expected to headline the event.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is just hours away from unveiling its next big flagship lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The spotlight will be on the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to include the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the devices, leaks and reports have already given us a clear picture of what’s coming. 

With strong competition in the premium smartphone space, this launch is crucial. Here’s everything expected from the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: What’s All Coming

At the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026, we are likely to see three main models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The standard S26 may get a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display. The S26 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen and a slim 7.35mm body.

All models are rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor in key markets like the US and China. RAM could start at 12GB, while the S26 Ultra may offer up to 16GB.

Camera upgrades are also expected. The ultrawide sensor on the S26 and S26 Plus may jump to 50 megapixels. 

The Ultra could continue offering top-end camera hardware along with storage options going up to 1TB. Battery sizes may remain similar, with the Ultra expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 60W wired charging. Samsung may also introduce the new Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro alongside the phones.

Galaxy S26 AI Features: The Talk Of The Town

The Galaxy S26 AI features are already creating buzz. Samsung is reportedly introducing a new privacy shield that hides parts of the display when viewed from an angle. 

This means notifications and sensitive content may stay visible only to the main user.

On-device generative AI is also expected to improve. Samsung is said to be optimising AI tools to work directly on the phone, making image generation and smart features faster and more secure without heavy cloud use.

These AI upgrades could be the biggest highlight of the Galaxy S26 series, helping Samsung stand out in the premium smartphone race this year.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks
Embed widget