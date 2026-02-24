What To Expect From Galaxy Unpacked 2026? Inside Samsung’s Big Launch Strategy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is just hours away from unveiling its next big flagship lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The spotlight will be on the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to include the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the devices, leaks and reports have already given us a clear picture of what’s coming.

With strong competition in the premium smartphone space, this launch is crucial. Here’s everything expected from the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: What’s All Coming

At the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026, we are likely to see three main models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The standard S26 may get a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display. The S26 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen and a slim 7.35mm body.

All models are rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor in key markets like the US and China. RAM could start at 12GB, while the S26 Ultra may offer up to 16GB.

Camera upgrades are also expected. The ultrawide sensor on the S26 and S26 Plus may jump to 50 megapixels.

The Ultra could continue offering top-end camera hardware along with storage options going up to 1TB. Battery sizes may remain similar, with the Ultra expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 60W wired charging. Samsung may also introduce the new Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro alongside the phones.

Galaxy S26 AI Features: The Talk Of The Town

The Galaxy S26 AI features are already creating buzz. Samsung is reportedly introducing a new privacy shield that hides parts of the display when viewed from an angle.

This means notifications and sensitive content may stay visible only to the main user.

On-device generative AI is also expected to improve. Samsung is said to be optimising AI tools to work directly on the phone, making image generation and smart features faster and more secure without heavy cloud use.

These AI upgrades could be the biggest highlight of the Galaxy S26 series, helping Samsung stand out in the premium smartphone race this year.