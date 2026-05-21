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HomeGamingPS Plus Just Got Rs 2,280 Price Hike In India, & Sony Has A Reason For It

PS Plus Just Got Rs 2,280 Price Hike In India, & Sony Has A Reason For It

Sony has raised PlayStation Plus prices in India across all tiers and durations, with hikes reaching up to Rs. 2,280 on annual plans.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sony PlayStation Plus subscription prices have increased in India.
  • All tiers (Essential, Extra, Deluxe) and durations saw price hikes.
  • Annual plan price increase impacts hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

PS Plus Price Hike: If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription in India, you are now paying more. Sony has raised prices across all tiers and durations of PlayStation Plus in India, with hikes ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 2,280 depending on the plan. The increase affects the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers, and no subscription length has been spared, whether monthly, quarterly, or annual. 

For a country with a large and growing PlayStation user base, this is a significant change that will be felt by hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

How Much Have PlayStation Plus Prices Gone Up In India?

Here is a full breakdown of the old and new prices across all three tiers:

PlayStation Plus Essential

  • 1 month: Rs. 499 to Rs. 649
  • 3 months: Rs. 1,199 to Rs. 1,599
  • 12 months: Rs. 3,949 to Rs. 5,139

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • 1 month: Rs. 749 to Rs. 979
  • 3 months: Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 2,599
  • 12 months: Rs. 6,699 to Rs. 8,709

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PlayStation Plus Deluxe

  • 1 month: Rs. 849 to Rs. 1,109
  • 3 months: Rs. 2,299 to Rs. 2,989
  • 12 months: Rs. 7,599 to Rs. 9,879

Notably, the 12-month plan also saw a hike, something that did not happen in other regions when similar price increases were rolled out globally. According to the Day Zero Podcast, India has at least 500,000 PlayStation Plus subscribers, which means the impact of this change is far from small.

Why Is Sony Raising PlayStation Plus Prices?

Sony has pointed to ongoing market conditions as the reason, an explanation it has used before. The company raised PS5 console prices back in March, citing "continued pressures in the global economic landscape." 

Memory shortages driven by the AI boom have added further pressure, and Sony has said it has not yet decided when to launch the PlayStation 6 or what it will cost.

The price hike also comes at a particular moment in the gaming calendar. GTA 6 is expected to release in roughly six months, and an active PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play GTA Online. With a wave of new console buyers expected around that launch, the timing of this increase has not gone unnoticed.

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Sony has forecast annual sales at its gaming business down 6% to 4.42 trillion yen, approximately $28 billion, for the current financial year, largely due to lower hardware sales. 

However, the company expects gaming profit to rise 30%, helped by stronger first-party software sales and the absence of the large impairment loss it recorded against Bungie last year.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Have PlayStation Plus prices increased in India?

Yes, Sony has raised prices across all tiers and durations of PlayStation Plus in India. The hikes range from Rs. 150 to Rs. 2,280 depending on the plan.

Which PlayStation Plus tiers have been affected by the price increase?

The price increase affects the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers of PlayStation Plus. All subscription lengths, including monthly, quarterly, and annual, have seen price hikes.

How much has the 12-month PlayStation Plus Essential subscription increased in India?

The 12-month PlayStation Plus Essential subscription has increased from Rs. 3,949 to Rs. 5,139 in India.

What is the reason for the PlayStation Plus price increase in India?

Globally, Sony has cited ongoing market conditions as the reason for similar price increases. This revision had been in the works for a few weeks.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming PS Plus PS 5 TECHNOLOGY
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