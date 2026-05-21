PS Plus Just Got Rs 2,280 Price Hike In India, & Sony Has A Reason For It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sony PlayStation Plus subscription prices have increased in India.

All tiers (Essential, Extra, Deluxe) and durations saw price hikes.

Annual plan price increase impacts hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

PS Plus Price Hike: If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription in India, you are now paying more. Sony has raised prices across all tiers and durations of PlayStation Plus in India, with hikes ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 2,280 depending on the plan. The increase affects the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers, and no subscription length has been spared, whether monthly, quarterly, or annual.

For a country with a large and growing PlayStation user base, this is a significant change that will be felt by hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

How Much Have PlayStation Plus Prices Gone Up In India?

Here is a full breakdown of the old and new prices across all three tiers:

PlayStation Plus Essential

1 month: Rs. 499 to Rs. 649

3 months: Rs. 1,199 to Rs. 1,599

12 months: Rs. 3,949 to Rs. 5,139

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month: Rs. 749 to Rs. 979

3 months: Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 2,599

12 months: Rs. 6,699 to Rs. 8,709

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PlayStation Plus Deluxe

1 month: Rs. 849 to Rs. 1,109

3 months: Rs. 2,299 to Rs. 2,989

12 months: Rs. 7,599 to Rs. 9,879

Notably, the 12-month plan also saw a hike, something that did not happen in other regions when similar price increases were rolled out globally. According to the Day Zero Podcast, India has at least 500,000 PlayStation Plus subscribers, which means the impact of this change is far from small.

Why Is Sony Raising PlayStation Plus Prices?

Sony has pointed to ongoing market conditions as the reason, an explanation it has used before. The company raised PS5 console prices back in March, citing "continued pressures in the global economic landscape."

Memory shortages driven by the AI boom have added further pressure, and Sony has said it has not yet decided when to launch the PlayStation 6 or what it will cost.

The price hike also comes at a particular moment in the gaming calendar. GTA 6 is expected to release in roughly six months, and an active PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play GTA Online. With a wave of new console buyers expected around that launch, the timing of this increase has not gone unnoticed.

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Sony has forecast annual sales at its gaming business down 6% to 4.42 trillion yen, approximately $28 billion, for the current financial year, largely due to lower hardware sales.

However, the company expects gaming profit to rise 30%, helped by stronger first-party software sales and the absence of the large impairment loss it recorded against Bungie last year.