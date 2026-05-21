Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut defended Rahul Gandhi after the BJP targeted the Congress leader over his “traitor” statement.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, Raut said, “The BJP is always aggressive. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He speaks thoughtfully. He is Rajiv Gandhi's son and Indira Gandhi's grandson. There's a tradition. This kind of language is being used not only by Rahul Gandhi but also by other leaders in the country. The BJP and RSS should introspect as to why people are using this kind of language.”

Raut Questions Government Over NIA Charge Sheet

Reacting to the NIA charge sheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, Raut referred to the naming of Langda, a Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist, as the prime mastermind behind the attack.

He said, “Where is Langda now? He's in Pakistan, right? Then bring him here. You launched Operation Sindoor to kill the criminals in Pahalgam. The country wants Langda and Tangra hanged. Only then will it happen.”

‘India’s Situation Is Very Serious’

Commenting on the meeting of the Council of Ministers convened by the Prime Minister, Raut said the country was facing serious challenges.

“India's situation is very serious. China and India are the two big countries of Asia. Now that Modi ji has returned from Italy, it seems that India's situation will improve. He must have brought some mantra for some reason. India's economy is very bad,” he said.

Raut Targets Centre Over Inflation And Unemployment

Raut also criticised the government over rising unemployment and fuel prices.

“He also said that unemployment is rising. People are standing in queues. Petrol and diesel prices are rising. The Prime Minister preaches to the nation and then leaves. He should show a way so that the people of the country can live peacefully,” he said.