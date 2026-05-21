Sanjay Raut defended Rahul Gandhi against BJP criticism, stating that Gandhi speaks thoughtfully and comes from a respected political tradition. He suggested the BJP and RSS should introspect why people use such language.
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Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack
Reacting to the NIA charge sheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, Raut referred to the naming of Langda, a Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist, as the prime mastermind behind the attack.
- Sanjay Raut defends Rahul Gandhi against BJP's 'traitor' accusations.
- Raut questions government on NIA charge sheet, demands terror mastermind capture.
- Leader notes India's serious economic challenges and rising unemployment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Sanjay Raut defend Rahul Gandhi?
What was Sanjay Raut's reaction to the NIA charge sheet?
Raut questioned the government about the Pahalgam terror attack NIA charge sheet, specifically mentioning a Pakistan-based terrorist named Langda. He demanded Langda be brought to India and hanged.
What is Sanjay Raut's assessment of India's current situation?
Raut described India's situation as very serious, citing a bad economy and issues like unemployment and rising fuel prices. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister's return from Italy might bring improvement.
What specific issues did Raut criticize the government on?
Raut criticized the government for rising unemployment and increasing prices of petrol and diesel. He urged the Prime Minister to provide solutions for people to live peacefully.
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