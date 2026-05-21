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HomeNewsIndiaSanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack

Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack

Reacting to the NIA charge sheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, Raut referred to the naming of Langda, a Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist, as the prime mastermind behind the attack.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 May 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Raut defends Rahul Gandhi against BJP's 'traitor' accusations.
  • Raut questions government on NIA charge sheet, demands terror mastermind capture.
  • Leader notes India's serious economic challenges and rising unemployment.

Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut defended Rahul Gandhi after the BJP targeted the Congress leader over his “traitor” statement.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, Raut said, “The BJP is always aggressive. Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He speaks thoughtfully. He is Rajiv Gandhi's son and Indira Gandhi's grandson. There's a tradition. This kind of language is being used not only by Rahul Gandhi but also by other leaders in the country. The BJP and RSS should introspect as to why people are using this kind of language.”

Raut Questions Government Over NIA Charge Sheet

Reacting to the NIA charge sheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, Raut referred to the naming of Langda, a Pakistan-based Lashkar terrorist, as the prime mastermind behind the attack.

He said, “Where is Langda now? He's in Pakistan, right? Then bring him here. You launched Operation Sindoor to kill the criminals in Pahalgam. The country wants Langda and Tangra hanged. Only then will it happen.”

‘India’s Situation Is Very Serious’

Commenting on the meeting of the Council of Ministers convened by the Prime Minister, Raut said the country was facing serious challenges.

“India's situation is very serious. China and India are the two big countries of Asia. Now that Modi ji has returned from Italy, it seems that India's situation will improve. He must have brought some mantra for some reason. India's economy is very bad,” he said.

Raut Targets Centre Over Inflation And Unemployment

Raut also criticised the government over rising unemployment and fuel prices.

“He also said that unemployment is rising. People are standing in queues. Petrol and diesel prices are rising. The Prime Minister preaches to the nation and then leaves. He should show a way so that the people of the country can live peacefully,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sanjay Raut defend Rahul Gandhi?

Sanjay Raut defended Rahul Gandhi against BJP criticism, stating that Gandhi speaks thoughtfully and comes from a respected political tradition. He suggested the BJP and RSS should introspect why people use such language.

What was Sanjay Raut's reaction to the NIA charge sheet?

Raut questioned the government about the Pahalgam terror attack NIA charge sheet, specifically mentioning a Pakistan-based terrorist named Langda. He demanded Langda be brought to India and hanged.

What is Sanjay Raut's assessment of India's current situation?

Raut described India's situation as very serious, citing a bad economy and issues like unemployment and rising fuel prices. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister's return from Italy might bring improvement.

What specific issues did Raut criticize the government on?

Raut criticized the government for rising unemployment and increasing prices of petrol and diesel. He urged the Prime Minister to provide solutions for people to live peacefully.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi ‘Traitor’ Row Sanjay Raut Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack
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