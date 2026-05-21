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HomeTechnologyMissed Your Phone EMI? RBI Could Soon Let Banks Partially Lock Your Smartphone

Missed Your Phone EMI? RBI Could Soon Let Banks Partially Lock Your Smartphone

The RBI wants banks to partially disable financed phones if borrowers default, but emergency calls and internet access must stay on.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RBI proposes allowing lenders to disable financed mobile functions.
  • Restrictions apply only after 90 days of overdue payments.
  • Essential services like emergency calls will remain active.

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed allowing lenders to disable certain functions of a mobile phone if a borrower defaults on a loan taken specifically to buy that device. The move is part of a broader draft framework aimed at overhauling loan recovery practices while strengthening borrower protections. 

The draft amendments are issued under the RBI's Responsible Business Conduct Directions and are set to take effect from October 1, 2026.

How Would The Mobile Phone Restriction Work?

The proposal allows banks to use technology to restrict certain functions of a financed mobile device, but only under tightly regulated conditions.

According to the draft directions, lenders can initiate restrictions only after a loan account becomes 90 days past due. Before that, banks must issue a notice once the loan is 60 days overdue, giving borrowers at least 21 days to clear the default. A second notice with a seven-day window is mandatory before any restriction is applied.

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The RBI has barred lenders from cutting off essential services. Internet access, incoming calls, emergency SOS features, and government or public safety notifications cannot be disabled. Once dues are cleared, lenders must lift all restrictions within one hour. 

In cases of wrongful blocking, lenders must compensate borrowers at Rs 250 per hour until the issue is resolved. Any technology used to restrict the device must be uninstalled once the loan is fully repaid.

What Are The New Rules For Loan Recovery Agents?

The draft guidelines also introduce a wider code of conduct for recovery. The RBI has formally defined "recovery agencies" and "recovery agents," bringing business correspondents involved in recovery under its oversight. Recovery agents must obtain certification through the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) before deployment.

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Banks are barred from contacting borrowers outside 8 am to 7 pm, using abusive language, threatening borrowers, or using social media to shame defaulters. Records of recovery calls must be maintained for at least six months.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Reserve Bank of India proposing regarding mobile phone loans?

The RBI is proposing to allow lenders to restrict certain functions of a mobile phone if a borrower defaults on a loan taken specifically for that device.

When can lenders disable mobile phone functions for loan defaults?

Lenders can only initiate restrictions after a loan account is 90 days past due, following at least two notices to the borrower with specific grace periods.

What essential mobile services cannot be disabled by lenders?

Lenders are barred from disabling essential services like internet access, incoming calls, emergency SOS features, and government notifications.

What happens if a lender wrongly blocks a mobile device?

If a device is wrongly blocked, lenders must compensate borrowers Rs 250 per hour until the issue is resolved and uninstall the restricting technology.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Business EMI TECHNOLOGY
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