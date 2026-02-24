This YouTuber Got Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Before Launch: Here’s How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is now just hours away from its official launch, and the internet is already flooded with leaks. Every few minutes, a new image or feature detail pops up online. But while most of these are just rumours or insider tips, this time things are different. Someone claims to have the actual Galaxy S26 Ultra retail unit in hand before launch. Not a prototype, not a dummy mode, the real device. And the story behind how it surfaced makes this leak even bigger.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: YouTuber Gets Retail Phone Before Launch

In what is easily the biggest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak so far, YouTuber Sahil Karoul claimed on X that he managed to purchase a retail unit in Dubai. According to him, he paid around $3300 just to get the phone before its official unveiling. That price is clearly for early access and likely not the final retail cost, but it shows how serious this leak is.

He shared multiple photos of the Galaxy S26 Ultra box. The packaging looks very similar to last year’s model, with no dramatic design change. The phone was also shown placed next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and a Galaxy S25 Ultra, although the older Samsung device appeared damaged.

This is not just a rumour based on factory images. These are real hands-on photos and videos. The YouTuber then shared an Instagram reel where he explained how he got the phone. As per the video, he got the phone from the Deira market in Dubai. Check the below reel to see how he got it.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Reveals Privacy Display And S Pen Changes

Another major highlight from the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak is the new Privacy Display feature. Samsung had already teased this feature earlier, but now we have seen it working in a real-world video.

When viewed from the side, the screen becomes noticeably darker. This makes it harder for people sitting next to you to see what you are doing on your phone.

There also appears to be a “Maximum privacy protection” option. While the video does not fully show how strong it gets, it likely increases the darkening effect even more.

The leak also confirms that the S Pen still does not support Bluetooth. Samsung removed Bluetooth features starting with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the same continues here.

In the video, Sahil tried using the S Pen button to trigger the camera shutter, but nothing happened. Earlier models allowed users to click photos remotely using the S Pen, but that feature seems to be gone again.

Some camera samples were also shared, but they do not clearly show major improvements. From what we see so far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks more like a refined upgrade than a dramatic change. Still, the final word will come at Samsung’s official event.