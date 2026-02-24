YouTuber Sahil Karoul claimed on X that he purchased a retail unit of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Dubai. He shared photos of the phone's packaging and the device itself.
This YouTuber Got Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Before Launch: Here’s How
Hours before its official unveiling, the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears online in real hands-on photos. The leak showcases Privacy Display, box design, and confirms S Pen Bluetooth features remain removed.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is now just hours away from its official launch, and the internet is already flooded with leaks. Every few minutes, a new image or feature detail pops up online. But while most of these are just rumours or insider tips, this time things are different. Someone claims to have the actual Galaxy S26 Ultra retail unit in hand before launch. Not a prototype, not a dummy mode, the real device. And the story behind how it surfaced makes this leak even bigger.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: YouTuber Gets Retail Phone Before Launch
In what is easily the biggest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak so far, YouTuber Sahil Karoul claimed on X that he managed to purchase a retail unit in Dubai. According to him, he paid around $3300 just to get the phone before its official unveiling. That price is clearly for early access and likely not the final retail cost, but it shows how serious this leak is.
It's here 😍 #SamsungS26Ultra pic.twitter.com/qn8l8wYQVq— Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) February 22, 2026
He shared multiple photos of the Galaxy S26 Ultra box. The packaging looks very similar to last year’s model, with no dramatic design change. The phone was also shown placed next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and a Galaxy S25 Ultra, although the older Samsung device appeared damaged.
This is not just a rumour based on factory images. These are real hands-on photos and videos. The YouTuber then shared an Instagram reel where he explained how he got the phone. As per the video, he got the phone from the Deira market in Dubai. Check the below reel to see how he got it.
View this post on Instagram
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Reveals Privacy Display And S Pen Changes
Another major highlight from the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak is the new Privacy Display feature. Samsung had already teased this feature earlier, but now we have seen it working in a real-world video.
When viewed from the side, the screen becomes noticeably darker. This makes it harder for people sitting next to you to see what you are doing on your phone.
There also appears to be a “Maximum privacy protection” option. While the video does not fully show how strong it gets, it likely increases the darkening effect even more.
The leak also confirms that the S Pen still does not support Bluetooth. Samsung removed Bluetooth features starting with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the same continues here.
In the video, Sahil tried using the S Pen button to trigger the camera shutter, but nothing happened. Earlier models allowed users to click photos remotely using the S Pen, but that feature seems to be gone again.
Some camera samples were also shared, but they do not clearly show major improvements. From what we see so far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks more like a refined upgrade than a dramatic change. Still, the final word will come at Samsung’s official event.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
Who obtained a retail unit of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra before its official launch?
What is the new Privacy Display feature on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Privacy Display feature makes the screen darker when viewed from the side, making it difficult for others nearby to see your screen. There's also an option for 'Maximum privacy protection' which likely enhances this effect.
Does the S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra support Bluetooth features?
No, the S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra does not support Bluetooth. Similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it seems the ability to use the S Pen button for remote camera shutter is no longer supported.