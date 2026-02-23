Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Coming, But Galaxy S25 Ultra Got Rs 36,000 Cheaper: Check These Deals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S25 Price In India: The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch is just two days away. But many buyers are not waiting. They are tracking deals on the older flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you want a premium phone right now, this could be the best time to buy. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering strong discounts, card cashback, and exchange bonuses.

When you combine all the offers, the effective price drops a lot. Here’s a simple breakdown of the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price on both platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price On Amazon

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs 1,09,000. The original price is Rs 1,29,999. That means you get a straight discount of Rs 20,000.

If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get Rs 5,450 cashback. There is also an exchange offer. If you trade in your old Samsung Galaxy S22, you may get around Rs 11,250.

So the total possible savings go up to Rs 36,700. After adding all benefits, the final effective price comes down to around Rs 93,299. For a premium flagship phone, this looks like a strong deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price On Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering a similar deal. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price on Flipkart is Rs 1,08,631. That is about Rs 21,000 lower than the launch price of Rs 1,29,999.

If you use an SBI credit card, you can get Rs 1,500 cashback. Flipkart is also offering exchange benefits. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S22, you may get up to Rs 11,300 in trade-in value.

With all offers combined, total savings can reach around Rs 33,800. The final effective price drops to nearly Rs 95,831. Flipkart also gives the option to buy extended warranty and device protection plans at an extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications & Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with top-end specifications. It has a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. You get 12GB RAM and storage options up to 1TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. On the camera side, it offers a quad setup. There is a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, and a 10MP lens.

With these features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is ideal for gaming, photography, and heavy daily use. If you do not want to wait for the S26, this deal makes the S25 Ultra a smart buy right now.