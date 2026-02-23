Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Is Coming, But Galaxy S25 Ultra Got Rs 36,000 Cheaper: Check These Deals

Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Coming, But Galaxy S25 Ultra Got Rs 36,000 Cheaper: Check These Deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets major price cuts on Amazon and Flipkart ahead of the S26 launch. With bank cashback and exchange offers, buyers can save up to Rs 36,700 right now.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price In India: The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch is just two days away. But many buyers are not waiting. They are tracking deals on the older flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. If you want a premium phone right now, this could be the best time to buy. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering strong discounts, card cashback, and exchange bonuses. 

When you combine all the offers, the effective price drops a lot. Here’s a simple breakdown of the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price on both platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price On Amazon 

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs 1,09,000. The original price is Rs 1,29,999. That means you get a straight discount of Rs 20,000.

If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get Rs 5,450 cashback. There is also an exchange offer. If you trade in your old Samsung Galaxy S22, you may get around Rs 11,250.

So the total possible savings go up to Rs 36,700. After adding all benefits, the final effective price comes down to around Rs 93,299. For a premium flagship phone, this looks like a strong deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price On Flipkart 

Flipkart is also offering a similar deal. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price on Flipkart is Rs 1,08,631. That is about Rs 21,000 lower than the launch price of Rs 1,29,999.

If you use an SBI credit card, you can get Rs 1,500 cashback. Flipkart is also offering exchange benefits. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S22, you may get up to Rs 11,300 in trade-in value.

With all offers combined, total savings can reach around Rs 33,800. The final effective price drops to nearly Rs 95,831. Flipkart also gives the option to buy extended warranty and device protection plans at an extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications & Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with top-end specifications. It has a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. You get 12GB RAM and storage options up to 1TB.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. On the camera side, it offers a quad setup. There is a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, and a 10MP lens.

With these features, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is ideal for gaming, photography, and heavy daily use. If you do not want to wait for the S26, this deal makes the S25 Ultra a smart buy right now.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current discounted price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on Amazon?

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs 1,09,000, a Rs 20,000 discount from its original price. With additional cashback and exchange bonuses, the effective price can drop to around Rs 93,299.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra priced at on Flipkart?

Flipkart offers the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for Rs 1,08,631, which is about Rs 21,000 less than its launch price. Combining all offers, the final effective price can be as low as Rs 95,831.

What are the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. It also has a 5,000mAh battery and a 200MP main camera.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Coming, But Galaxy S25 Ultra Got Rs 36,000 Cheaper: Check These Deals
Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Coming, But Galaxy S25 Ultra Got Rs 36,000 Cheaper: Check These Deals
Technology
Cheapest 90-Day Recharge Plan In India: Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL, Who Wins?
Cheapest 90-Day Recharge Plan In India: Airtel Vs Jio Vs BSNL, Who Wins?
Technology
You’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works
You’ll Soon Be Able To Schedule WhatsApp Messages: Here’s How The New Feature Works
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launches In Just Two Days: Here’s The Direct Link To Watch It Live
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launches In Just Two Days: Here’s The Direct Link To Watch It Live
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget