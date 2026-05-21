Gemini-CapCut Collab Sounds Cool. Too Bad It May Not Work In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CapCut partners with Google Gemini for integrated AI editing.

Users can edit images and videos within Gemini app.

Integration aims for seamless, AI-powered content creation workflow.

Feature likely unavailable in India due to app ban.

CapCut x Gemini: Google's AI expansion plans just got a fresh editing upgrade, but there’s a catch for users in India. Video editing platform CapCut has announced a new partnership with Google’s Gemini app that will allow users to edit images and videos directly inside Gemini using CapCut’s creative tools. The integration promises a smoother AI-powered content creation workflow, eliminating the need to jump between multiple apps.

There is, however, one major problem. CapCut remains banned in India.

The Beijing-headquartered ByteDance-owned app confirmed the collaboration on X, saying users will soon be able to “edit images and videos directly within the Gemini app using CapCut’s advanced creative and editing capabilities.”

CapCut is partnering with @GeminiApp .

Soon, users will be able to edit images and videos directly within the Gemini app using CapCut’s advanced creative and editing capabilities.



As creative workflows become more connected and seamless, we believe the future of creation will be… pic.twitter.com/vmbGi9PD4f — CapCut (@capcutapp) May 21, 2026

Why Indian Users May Not Get The Feature

Despite the flashy announcement, the Gemini integration may not roll out for Indian users due to the long-standing restrictions on CapCut in the country. The Indian government had permanently blocked CapCut along with TikTok and several other Chinese-origin apps during the 2020 crackdown linked to geopolitical tensions and national security concerns.

Officials had raised concerns over user data privacy and potential access to sensitive information through foreign servers. The apps were eventually blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after being labelled a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Because of these restrictions, CapCut’s cloud-based services and AI-linked features are largely inaccessible in India through official channels.

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Google Photos Already Shows Similar Restrictions

Interestingly, signs of this limitation are already visible within Google’s ecosystem. Google Photos currently allows users in supported regions to export year-end highlight videos directly to CapCut for editing. However, this functionality is not available in India.

CapCut’s own website also includes Gemini-related templates and guides that help users generate scripts and ideas through Gemini before moving them into CapCut for production. These workflows, too, remain inaccessible for Indian users through official means.

That makes it fairly likely that the newly announced Gemini integration may also stay unavailable in the Indian market.

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Can Indians Still Use CapCut?

Some creators in India continue to access CapCut using VPN services and unofficial workarounds. However, users often run into region-lock errors when trying to access AI tools, cloud syncing, or community-driven features. ABP Live does not advise such practices.

Messages such as “Feature not available in your region” are common due to restrictions on the app’s backend services in India.

For now, Indian creators watching the AI editing race unfold may have to settle for alternatives while the rest of the world experiments with Gemini-powered video editing inside CapCut.