Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-Africa Forum Summit postponed due to Ebola outbreak.

Ebola outbreak limited to Congo and Uganda.

India reaffirms solidarity and support for Africa.

The government has postponed the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 28 to May 31, following a fresh Ebola virus outbreak in parts of Africa.

Joint Press Release on the India-Africa Forum Summit IV | Government of India and African Union have been working closely on the convening of the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV), initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 28–31 May 2026.



The two sides… pic.twitter.com/AKIme1RgAl May 21, 2026

The summit was expected to host nearly 54 heads of state and government from African nations. The decision to defer the event was taken after consultations between the Government of India, the African Union, and African leadership, with both sides citing the need to avoid public health risks.

According to the joint press release issued on May 21, India and the African Union had been working closely on preparations for the summit before deciding to reschedule it in view of the evolving health situation.

Ebola Outbreak Limited To Congo And Uganda

The Ebola outbreak is currently confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where hundreds of people have reportedly been infected and dozens have died.

The World Health Organisation has classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

The joint statement noted that both sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent.

India Reaffirms Support For Africa-Led Response

India reiterated its solidarity with the governments and people of Africa and expressed readiness to support efforts led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The statement said India remains committed to contributing to Africa CDC-led initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with support for an Africa-led response.

Consultations Held With African Union Leadership

The decision to postpone the summit followed consultations between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission.

Both sides said the move was necessary to ensure the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders while remaining mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent.

Authorities also underlined their continued commitment to engagement with the African Union despite the postponement.

New Dates To Be Announced Later

India and the African Union said new dates for the summit and its associated meetings would be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated at a later stage.

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No official timeline for the rescheduled event has been announced yet.

India And Africa Reaffirm Longstanding Partnership

The joint statement concluded with India and Africa reaffirming their longstanding partnership based on solidarity, mutual respect, South-South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their people.

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