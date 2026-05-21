Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsEbola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed

Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed

The Ebola outbreak is currently confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where hundreds of people have reportedly been infected and dozens have died.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 May 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India-Africa Forum Summit postponed due to Ebola outbreak.
  • Ebola outbreak limited to Congo and Uganda.
  • India reaffirms solidarity and support for Africa.

The government has postponed the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 28 to May 31, following a fresh Ebola virus outbreak in parts of Africa.

The summit was expected to host nearly 54 heads of state and government from African nations. The decision to defer the event was taken after consultations between the Government of India, the African Union, and African leadership, with both sides citing the need to avoid public health risks.

According to the joint press release issued on May 21, India and the African Union had been working closely on preparations for the summit before deciding to reschedule it in view of the evolving health situation.

Ebola Outbreak Limited To Congo And Uganda

The Ebola outbreak is currently confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where hundreds of people have reportedly been infected and dozens have died.

The World Health Organisation has classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

The joint statement noted that both sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent.

India Reaffirms Support For Africa-Led Response

India reiterated its solidarity with the governments and people of Africa and expressed readiness to support efforts led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The statement said India remains committed to contributing to Africa CDC-led initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with support for an Africa-led response.

Consultations Held With African Union Leadership

The decision to postpone the summit followed consultations between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission.

Both sides said the move was necessary to ensure the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders while remaining mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent.

Authorities also underlined their continued commitment to engagement with the African Union despite the postponement.

New Dates To Be Announced Later

India and the African Union said new dates for the summit and its associated meetings would be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated at a later stage.

ALSO READ: Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in PoK

No official timeline for the rescheduled event has been announced yet.

India And Africa Reaffirm Longstanding Partnership

The joint statement concluded with India and Africa reaffirming their longstanding partnership based on solidarity, mutual respect, South-South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their people.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi

Before You Go

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit postponed?

The summit was postponed due to a fresh Ebola virus outbreak in parts of Africa. This decision was made to avoid public health risks and ensure the safety of attendees.

Where is the Ebola outbreak currently occurring?

The Ebola outbreak is currently confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organisation has classified the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

What is India's stance on supporting Africa's response to the health situation?

India has reaffirmed its solidarity with Africa and expressed readiness to support efforts led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. India remains committed to contributing to Africa CDC-led initiatives.

When will the new dates for the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit be announced?

New dates for the summit and its associated meetings will be finalized through mutual consultations between India and the African Union and communicated at a later stage. No official timeline has been announced yet.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Ebola Virus Outbreak ABP Live India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed
Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed
News
OPINION | Gen Z Wanted A 'Real' Movement. It Got ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Instead
OPINION | Gen Z Wanted A 'Real' Movement. It Got ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Instead
News
‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Lands In Trademark Dispute, Two People File Applications Over Name
Cockroach Janata Party Lands In Trademark Dispute, 2 People File Applications Over Name
Celebrities
Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi
Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi
Advertisement

Videos

Transport cost hike: AITDWA announces freight rate increase amid rising petrol diesel CNG prices
Twisha Sharma case: family alleges 46 calls, audio leak claims, CBI probe after CM Mohan Yadav meet
NEET paper leak: Congress protests in Jaipur, demands probe, clash with police at BJP office march
Char Dham Yatra rush: heavy crowd in Uttarakhand, pilgrims face tough conditions on Kedarnath route
Breaking: Family alleges denial of justice in Twisha case, seeks High Court intervention, raises claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget