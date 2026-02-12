Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As the launch window for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes closer, many Samsung fans are trying to dig deeper into the details about what the top-end model in the Galaxy S26 lineup could bring. The company has not officially announced the series yet. However, several leaks and early specification sheets have surfaced online.

Based on these reports, here is a simple, fact-focused roundup of what is currently being said about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, including its expected launch timing, possible India price, camera hardware, and overall specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date Details

According to multiple reports and early event signals, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled around February 25. Samsung has not issued a formal launch statement yet, but this timing matches its usual flagship launch cycle.

If the announcement happens on that date, pre-orders could begin shortly after the event, with retail availability following within a couple of weeks. At this stage, the date should be treated as expected, not confirmed, since the company has not released an official schedule.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India Expectations

Early pricing references suggest a starting global price of about €1469 for the Ultra model. Based on Samsung’s earlier Ultra launches, the expected Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India may fall somewhere between Rs 1.29 lakh and Rs 1.39 lakh for the base storage variant.

Higher storage options could cost more. These figures are estimates derived from leaks and past pricing patterns. Final India pricing will only be clear after Samsung’s official announcement and local market listing.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak

Leaked specification tables point to a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The reported system includes:

200MP main wide camera with optical image stabilisation

50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5× optical zoom

50MP ultra-wide camera with wide field coverage

10MP telephoto camera with 3× optical zoom

Video features mentioned in leaks include 8K recording and multiple 4K frame rate options, along with HDR formats and electronic stabilisation. The front camera is expected to be a 12MP sensor with support for 4K video. These details are based on pre-launch information and may change in the final retail unit.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Overall Specs Sheet

As per leaked specs, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Armour 2 protection. The listed resolution is 3120 × 1440. Software is expected to be Android 16 with One UI 8.5. The Ultra variant is said to use a high-end Snapdragon chipset.

Other reported hardware details include:

12GB or 16GB RAM

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options

5000mAh battery

Up to 60W wired charging plus wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C

Dual SIM and eSIM support

Since these are leak-based details, final specifications may differ at launch. It's best to take all these with a pinch of salt.