ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Did Samsung Just Confirm Galaxy S26 Launch By Mistake? This Contest Clue Says Yes

A Samsung Gulf contest post has added strong proof to Galaxy S26 launch rumours, with event phases pointing directly to a February 25 Unpacked reveal for the new flagship phones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung may have accidentally confirmed the launch date for its next flagship phones. For months, leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, would be revealed on February 25. Now, a post from Samsung’s Gulf X account has made that date look even more likely. 

A contest shared by the account splits entries into two phases, one running before Galaxy Unpacked until February 24, and another starting on February 25 during and after the event, strongly pointing to that day.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Looks Nearly Confirmed

Rumours around the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date have been floating for a while, but this is the closest thing yet to an official hint. The Gulf region Samsung X account recently shared a promotional contest. Nothing unusual there, but the Terms and Conditions caught attention.

The contest clearly divides participation into two parts. The first phase runs “before Galaxy Unpacked” and ends on February 24. 

The second phase begins on February 25 and continues “during and after Galaxy Unpacked.” That wording is important. It strongly suggests that the Unpacked event, where new Galaxy devices are introduced, is scheduled for February 25.


ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Did Samsung Just Confirm Galaxy S26 Launch By Mistake? This Contest Clue Says Yes

Samsung hasn’t issued a global press invite yet. Still, brands usually sync contests and marketing timelines closely with launch events. That’s why many watchers believe this is more than just a coincidence.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Event Expectations

If the February 25 event happens, we can expect three main models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. As with past launches, the Ultra model will likely get the biggest upgrades in camera, performance, and display tech.

Leaks so far suggest improvements in AI features, camera processing, and battery efficiency. Some reports also hint at design tweaks and a new chipset depending on the region. However, these details are still unofficial.

For now, February 25 looks like the date to watch. Until Samsung makes a formal announcement, it stays in the “almost confirmed” category, but it’s about as close as it gets without an invite. Tech fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series likely to be launched?

Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be revealed on February 25. A contest shared by Samsung's Gulf X account splits entries around this date, strongly pointing to it.

What models are expected in the Galaxy S26 series?

If the February 25 event occurs, three main models are anticipated: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What kind of upgrades can be expected with the Galaxy S26 series?

Leaks hint at improvements in AI features, camera processing, and battery efficiency. The Ultra model may receive the most significant upgrades in camera, performance, and display tech.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
