Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung may have accidentally confirmed the launch date for its next flagship phones. For months, leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, would be revealed on February 25. Now, a post from Samsung’s Gulf X account has made that date look even more likely.

A contest shared by the account splits entries into two phases, one running before Galaxy Unpacked until February 24, and another starting on February 25 during and after the event, strongly pointing to that day.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Looks Nearly Confirmed

Rumours around the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date have been floating for a while, but this is the closest thing yet to an official hint. The Gulf region Samsung X account recently shared a promotional contest. Nothing unusual there, but the Terms and Conditions caught attention.

Your chance to WIN a Galaxy S25 or Galaxy Watch8 ✨

What do you think will happen during #GalaxyUnpacked 👀?

Tell us in the comments below and win! 😉



Terms and Conditions apply: https://t.co/ijhP9EPIux pic.twitter.com/N8XQByhQoG — SamsungGulf (@SamsungGulf) February 6, 2026

The contest clearly divides participation into two parts. The first phase runs “before Galaxy Unpacked” and ends on February 24.

The second phase begins on February 25 and continues “during and after Galaxy Unpacked.” That wording is important. It strongly suggests that the Unpacked event, where new Galaxy devices are introduced, is scheduled for February 25.





Samsung hasn’t issued a global press invite yet. Still, brands usually sync contests and marketing timelines closely with launch events. That’s why many watchers believe this is more than just a coincidence.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Event Expectations

If the February 25 event happens, we can expect three main models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. As with past launches, the Ultra model will likely get the biggest upgrades in camera, performance, and display tech.

Leaks so far suggest improvements in AI features, camera processing, and battery efficiency. Some reports also hint at design tweaks and a new chipset depending on the region. However, these details are still unofficial.

For now, February 25 looks like the date to watch. Until Samsung makes a formal announcement, it stays in the “almost confirmed” category, but it’s about as close as it gets without an invite. Tech fans won’t have to wait long to find out.