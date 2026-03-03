Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 3 is here. See the hints, clues, and simple meaning behind today’s Wordle puzzle.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted on March 3 with another fun and tricky five-letter challenge. The daily word game continues to make people think hard, test their spelling skills, and protect their winning streaks. Some players love solving it fast. Others just want to get it right before their six chances run out.

Today’s puzzle was linked to something we often use at home. The hints made many players think carefully. If you are still wondering what the answer is, don’t worry. The full solution and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking closely at these colours, you can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right answer. This is why Wordle is loved by millions every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

  • It serves a variety of uses in domestic environments.
  • The word begins with L.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • If you start with “crane,” three letters turn yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow down their guesses without giving the word away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (March 3)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: LINEN.

‘Linen’ is a fabric made from the flax plant. It is light and soft. Many people use linen for bedsheets, tablecloths, and clothes. It lets air pass through easily, which makes it good for warm weather. Linen is also one of the oldest fabrics in the world. People have been using it for thousands of years.

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, there is always another Wordle waiting tomorrow.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 3): Hurry And Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 3): Hurry And Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 2): Did Puzzle #994 Make You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 2): Did Puzzle #994 Make You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget