Wordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted on March 3 with another fun and tricky five-letter challenge. The daily word game continues to make people think hard, test their spelling skills, and protect their winning streaks. Some players love solving it fast. Others just want to get it right before their six chances run out.

Today’s puzzle was linked to something we often use at home. The hints made many players think carefully. If you are still wondering what the answer is, don’t worry. The full solution and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking closely at these colours, you can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right answer. This is why Wordle is loved by millions every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

It serves a variety of uses in domestic environments.

The word begins with L.

It ends with N.

The word contains 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

If you start with “crane,” three letters turn yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow down their guesses without giving the word away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (March 3)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: LINEN.

‘Linen’ is a fabric made from the flax plant. It is light and soft. Many people use linen for bedsheets, tablecloths, and clothes. It lets air pass through easily, which makes it good for warm weather. Linen is also one of the oldest fabrics in the world. People have been using it for thousands of years.

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, there is always another Wordle waiting tomorrow.