PM Modi Crosses 30 Million YouTube Subscribers; Where Do Trump, Rahul, And Yogi Stand?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed 30 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most-followed world leader on the platform.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed 30 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the most-followed world leader on the platform. His subscriber base is far ahead of other global leaders. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands second but has only about one-fourth of PM Modi’s numbers. On Instagram too, PM Modi created history by crossing 100 million followers, the highest for any world leader.
His strong presence on social media reflects his massive digital outreach and direct connection with people across India and worldwide.
When compared to US President Donald Trump, the gap becomes even bigger. PM Modi has more than seven times the subscribers. This clearly shows the scale of his digital popularity and engagement.
In India, the difference is even more visible. PM Modi has nearly three times more subscribers than Rahul Gandhi. He also has more than four times the subscriber count of AAP and Congress individually.
This strong presence shows how social media has become a major communication tool in modern politics.
Narendra Modi's Instagram Followers Cross 100 Million
Before this YouTube milestone, Narendra Modi achieved another record on Instagram. He crossed 100 million followers, becoming the first world leader to reach this mark. He joined Instagram in 2014, and since then, his following has grown steadily.
Donald Trump holds the second position with 43.2 million followers. Other leaders like Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto, Brazil’s Lula, Turkey’s Erdogan, and Argentina’s Javier Milei follow behind with much lower numbers.
In India, too, the gap is huge. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has around 16.1 million followers, while Rahul Gandhi has about 12.6 million. PM Modi’s numbers clearly stand out, highlighting his unmatched digital reach both in India and globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many subscribers does PM Modi have on YouTube?
Who is the second most-followed world leader on YouTube?
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the second most-followed world leader on YouTube, with approximately one-fourth of PM Modi's subscriber count.
How many followers does PM Modi have on Instagram?
PM Modi has crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, making him the first and only world leader to achieve this milestone.