PM Modi Crosses 30 Million YouTube Subscribers; Where Do Trump, Rahul, And Yogi Stand?

PM Modi Crosses 30 Million YouTube Subscribers; Where Do Trump, Rahul, And Yogi Stand?

PM Modi’s YouTube subscriber count hits 30 million, far ahead of global and Indian leaders. Here’s how Trump, Rahul Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath stack up.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:55 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed 30 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the most-followed world leader on the platform. His subscriber base is far ahead of other global leaders. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands second but has only about one-fourth of PM Modi’s numbers. On Instagram too, PM Modi created history by crossing 100 million followers, the highest for any world leader. 

His strong presence on social media reflects his massive digital outreach and direct connection with people across India and worldwide.

Narendra Modi YouTube Subscribers Cross 30 Million

With over 30 million subscribers, Narendra Modi now leads the list of world leaders on YouTube. His numbers are not just slightly higher but significantly ahead of others. Jair Bolsonaro, who ranks second, has only around one-fourth of PM Modi’s subscriber base.Image

When compared to US President Donald Trump, the gap becomes even bigger. PM Modi has more than seven times the subscribers. This clearly shows the scale of his digital popularity and engagement.

In India, the difference is even more visible. PM Modi has nearly three times more subscribers than Rahul Gandhi. He also has more than four times the subscriber count of AAP and Congress individually. 

This strong presence shows how social media has become a major communication tool in modern politics.

Narendra Modi's Instagram Followers Cross 100 Million

Before this YouTube milestone, Narendra Modi achieved another record on Instagram. He crossed 100 million followers, becoming the first world leader to reach this mark. He joined Instagram in 2014, and since then, his following has grown steadily.

Donald Trump holds the second position with 43.2 million followers. Other leaders like Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto, Brazil’s Lula, Turkey’s Erdogan, and Argentina’s Javier Milei follow behind with much lower numbers.

In India, too, the gap is huge. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has around 16.1 million followers, while Rahul Gandhi has about 12.6 million. PM Modi’s numbers clearly stand out, highlighting his unmatched digital reach both in India and globally.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi' PM Modi YouTube Subscribers Narendra Modi Instagram Followers
