Apple iPhone 17e Is Rs 5,000 More Than Its Predecessor, And Here's Why

iPhone 17e: Apple has expanded its latest smartphone lineup in India with the introduction of the iPhone 17e, a model positioned as a more accessible entry into the iPhone 17 family. While it carries forward several flagship-grade features, the big conversation in India will revolve around what buyers are getting for their money this year.

The device brings performance upgrades, a redesigned durability layer, camera enhancements and satellite connectivity features that were earlier reserved for higher-end models. But for Indian consumers, pricing and storage configuration will likely shape the upgrade decision.

iPhone 17e India Price Revealed, Storage Strategy Explained

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 in India for the 256GB base variant, effectively doubling the starting storage compared to the previous generation at the same entry positioning. The phone will also be available in a 512GB configuration. In contrast, the iPhone 16e had launched at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB variant.

Pre-orders begin March 4, with availability from March 11. Apple is offering the device in black, white and a new soft pink finish.

By moving the base storage to 256GB, Apple appears to be targeting Indian users who increasingly shoot 4K videos, store high-resolution photos and install heavier apps and games. The strategy positions the 17e as a long-term device rather than a short-cycle upgrade.

A19 Performance Boost & Custom Modem Upgrade

At the core of the iPhone 17e is Apple’s new A19 chip built on advanced 3-nanometer architecture. The company claims it delivers up to 2x faster CPU performance compared to the iPhone 11, along with improved efficiency.

The device also debuts the C1X modem, Apple’s latest in-house cellular modem, which is said to be up to 2x faster than the C1 in iPhone 16e while consuming 30 per cent less energy than the modem used in iPhone 16 Pro. This combination contributes to what Apple describes as all-day battery life.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said, “iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family.” She added, “We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come.”

48MP Camera, Ceramic Shield 2 & MagSafe Ecosystem

The iPhone 17e features a 48MP Fusion camera system with optical-quality 2x Telephoto capability, enabling users to shoot at full 48MP resolution or use the 24MP default mode for balanced file sizes. Portrait photography gets automatic depth capture, while video recording supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps.

On the front, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display now uses Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation, along with improved glare reduction. The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and retains Face ID and the customisable Action button.

MagSafe support returns with faster wireless charging up to 15W, alongside compatibility with chargers, wallets and cases in Apple’s accessory ecosystem.

With stronger hardware, larger default storage and a modest price step-up over its predecessor, the iPhone 17e enters the Indian market as a value-focused premium option aimed at users who want flagship-like performance without stepping into Pro territory.