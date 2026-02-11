Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung has officially locked the date for its first big product launch of the year, and tech watchers are already gearing up for major announcements. The company has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on February 25, 2026. While the invite doesn’t directly name the devices, strong leaks and industry reports suggest the new Galaxy S26 lineup will be the star of the show.

Along with new phones, Samsung is also expected to highlight fresh AI features and upgraded audio accessories during the keynote event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Confirmed Date & Event Details

Samsung shared its official invite on February 10, confirming that Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will take place on February 25 in San Francisco.

The keynote is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website, newsroom page, and YouTube channel. This makes it easy for global viewers to watch the announcements in real time.

The teaser message focuses heavily on AI and says the event will mark a new phase where intelligence becomes more personal and adaptive. That clearly hints that software and AI tools will play a big role alongside hardware launches.

Samsung has used Unpacked events in the past to introduce its biggest flagship phones and ecosystem products, so expectations are naturally high this time as well. Live blogs and hands-on coverage from tech publications are also expected right after the keynote ends.

Here’s Everything That Will Launch In The Unpacked Event

The main products expected at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 are the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones.

Leaks suggest Samsung will keep the overall design similar to the previous generation, with flat screens, rounded corners, and vertical rear camera layouts. The biggest changes are expected in performance and AI processing.

I have compiled the most accurate comprehensive parameter comparison of Galaxy S25, S25+ and Galaxy S26、 S26+. Which one do you want to buy? pic.twitter.com/aQpoSvYjOz — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2025

All models are rumoured to use the newest flagship chips, either Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600, in selected regions.

Small upgrades in display size and battery are expected for the base model, while the Ultra version may get camera refinements and changes in stylus input tech.

Samsung may also introduce Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro. These are expected to bring a more compact case, refined design, gesture controls for calls, and improved tracking support. AI upgrades, a new Bixby version, and deeper smart features across devices are also likely to be part of the launch lineup.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.