Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Dummies Get Leaked, & The Camera Layout Change Is Hard To Miss

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Dummies Get Leaked, & The Camera Layout Change Is Hard To Miss

The Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy unit leak hints at a February 2026 launch, a new camera island and improved grip, making it a subtle but meaningful upgrade over the S25 Ultra.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may arrive later than expected, but leaks around it are only getting louder. A fresh hands-on video of the phone’s dummy unit has surfaced online, giving a clearer idea of the final design. While earlier leaks hinted that Samsung would stick close to the Galaxy S25 style, the latest visuals suggest a few visible refinements. 

From softer edges to a new camera layout, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks like a careful evolution rather than a full redesign, keeping things familiar but slightly improved.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Dummy Leaked

The newest Galaxy S26 leaks come from well-known tipster Steve H. McFly, also known as @OnLeaks. He shared images of Galaxy S26 dummy units in white, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears in both white and black colours. The hands-on video focuses mainly on the Ultra model and highlights a noticeable change in how the phone looks and feels.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, many users liked how light it felt for a large phone. At 218 grams, it stood out among big flagships. However, its sharp edges were not comfortable for everyone. The Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to fix this issue. The dummy unit shows flatter sides with more rounded corners, making the phone look easier to hold while keeping the premium flat-frame style.

The biggest visual change is the camera setup. Instead of individual lenses sticking out of the back like on the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a raised camera island. Three sensors are stacked vertically inside this island. 

A fourth camera and the LED flash sit separately outside it. This design is similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Some users may worry about table wobble due to the double-raised camera structure.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date & Upgrades

Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S26 Ultra release date. However, current leaks point to a February 2026 launch. This would be later than Samsung’s usual January flagship release window. The delay has not been confirmed, but it lines up with multiple recent reports.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the market. Charging speeds could also see a boost, with rumours pointing to faster 60W charging support. 

Another expected upgrade is a new display feature called “Flex Magic Pixel.” While details are limited, it is said to improve visual quality. Overall, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks like a refined upgrade rather than a radical change.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader :WATCH
Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As New York City Mayor On Quran, Makes History As First Muslim Leader
World
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Pakistan Issues Veiled Threat To India On New Year; Army Chief Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’
Cricket
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
No Bangladeshi Cricketers In IPL 2026? BCCI Clarifies Its Stand
India
PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity
PM Modi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings; Prays For Peace, Health And Prosperity
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India's Reform Renaissance: How 2025 Marked The Final Break From The Control-State Mindset
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget