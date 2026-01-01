Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Dummies Get Leaked, & The Camera Layout Change Is Hard To Miss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may arrive later than expected, but leaks around it are only getting louder. A fresh hands-on video of the phone’s dummy unit has surfaced online, giving a clearer idea of the final design. While earlier leaks hinted that Samsung would stick close to the Galaxy S25 style, the latest visuals suggest a few visible refinements.

From softer edges to a new camera layout, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks like a careful evolution rather than a full redesign, keeping things familiar but slightly improved.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Dummy Leaked

The newest Galaxy S26 leaks come from well-known tipster Steve H. McFly, also known as @OnLeaks. He shared images of Galaxy S26 dummy units in white, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears in both white and black colours. The hands-on video focuses mainly on the Ultra model and highlights a noticeable change in how the phone looks and feels.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, many users liked how light it felt for a large phone. At 218 grams, it stood out among big flagships. However, its sharp edges were not comfortable for everyone. The Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to fix this issue. The dummy unit shows flatter sides with more rounded corners, making the phone look easier to hold while keeping the premium flat-frame style.

The biggest visual change is the camera setup. Instead of individual lenses sticking out of the back like on the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a raised camera island. Three sensors are stacked vertically inside this island.

A fourth camera and the LED flash sit separately outside it. This design is similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Some users may worry about table wobble due to the double-raised camera structure.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date & Upgrades

Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S26 Ultra release date. However, current leaks point to a February 2026 launch. This would be later than Samsung’s usual January flagship release window. The delay has not been confirmed, but it lines up with multiple recent reports.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 processor, depending on the market. Charging speeds could also see a boost, with rumours pointing to faster 60W charging support.

Another expected upgrade is a new display feature called “Flex Magic Pixel.” While details are limited, it is said to improve visual quality. Overall, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks like a refined upgrade rather than a radical change.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.