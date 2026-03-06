Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIAF Sukhoi-30 MKI That Went Missing After Take-Off Crashes In Assam's Karbi Anglong; Search Underway

IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI That Went Missing After Take-Off Crashes In Assam's Karbi Anglong; Search Underway

The IAF said the Su-30MKI, which had taken off on a training sortie, went down in the Karbi Anglong area, about 60 km from Jorhat.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 07:19 AM (IST)

A Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Thursday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, the IAF said, adding that search operations are currently underway to locate the aircraft.

There was no immediate information about the pilots on board.

In a brief statement, the IAF said the Su-30MKI, which had taken off on a training sortie, went down in the Karbi Anglong area, about 60 km from Jorhat. “Search operations are underway,” the statement said.

Earlier, officials had indicated that the aircraft went missing soon after departing from the Jorhat airbase.

Contact with the Russian-origin fighter jet was lost at 7:42 pm, they said.

The Su-30MKI is a twin-seat, multirole, long-range fighter aircraft developed by the Russian aerospace company Sukhoi. It is currently manufactured under licence in India by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A local told news agency ANI that he saw a plane coming down in the evening on Thursday. "We saw a fighter plane in the evening, and it was coming down... We heard a loud noise and an explosion... The police from the Chowki Wala police station are here. They are searching for him from the helicopter... There is no trace of the pilot. Till now, nothing has been found," he said.

The IAF operates a fleet of more than 260 Su-30MKI aircraft. In June 2024, a Sukhoi fighter jet had crashed in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Another Su-30 aircraft had crashed in January 2023 after taking off from the Gwalior airbase. 

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI That Went Missing After Take-Off Crashes In Assam's Karbi Anglong; Search Underway
Missing Sukhoi-30 MKI Crashes In Assam's Karbi Anglong; Search Operation Underway
India
Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’
Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’
India
IAF Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Goes Missing After Take-Off From Jorhat In Assam
IAF Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Goes Missing After Take-Off From Jorhat In Assam
India
RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu
RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget