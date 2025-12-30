Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Has Been 'Launched' At Just Rs 8,000... But, Hold Your Horses. Here's The Truth

Saw a Galaxy S26 Ultra for Rs 8,000 and felt rich for a second? Slow down. Here’s the real story behind these viral listings and why your money is safer untouched.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 04:54 PM (IST)

As I regularly cover Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks and rumours, sometimes I feel overwhelmed by the never-ending flow of information online. Among the possible upcoming variants of the S26 series, the most interest was garnered around the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (no surprises there, as the top-end model is almost always the most coveted one). Be it the improved battery size or rounded corners, the S26 Ultra leaks never seemed to stop popping up.

Well, here’s some great news for Samsung fans… the "Galaxy S26 Ultra" is now out and up for grabs. And this great news doesn’t end here, as the price is what will shock you the most. You can buy the "Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra" for as low as Rs 8,000. 

If you're a Samsung fanboy, here's why you should curb your enthusiasm.

Is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Really Up For Grabs?

While skimming through websites on Google, I mistakenly clicked on the “Shopping” tab, and what I saw jolted me. There, I saw multiple listings claiming to sell the "Galaxy S26 Ultra", that too, a month before the actual launch.

While most of the listings were on Alibaba, they were posted by different suppliers. One such supplier was Guangzhou Fengwangfa Technology, which listed the S26 Ultra for Rs 8,000 plus around Rs 2,000 in shipping costs. 
Another supplier, Hangzhou Tuowei Magic Cube Artificial Intelligence Co, listed the phone for around Rs 11,000 (including "shipping").



Funny how these bogus products are also competing when it comes to price and delivery date. Interestingly, they even offer “Guaranteed Delivery” of the product in just a few days. For my pin code, the expected delivery date is apparently January 5, days before the possible release date, expected to be towards the end of the month.

Stay Cautious Of These Bogus Listings

While sites like Alibaba are still relevant to many users, the listings made there are sometimes just bogus or a complete sham. You might be surprised, but many people still fall for these scams and end up sacrificing their hard-earned money.

If you see an iPhone 18 listed on sites like these in a few months, don’t be surprised; those will be bogus, too. No company has access to unreleased phones, especially the ones listed on platforms like these.

Stay very careful, as the Web is filled with such products and listings. Falling for one of them is definitely not how you want to start the new year.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
