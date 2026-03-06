Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFormer Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Named Delhi L-G, VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh

Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Named Delhi L-G, VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh

The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the new appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 08:09 AM (IST)

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu was on Thursday appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, replacing Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu?

A 1988-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, Sandhu is considered one of India’s most experienced diplomats on United States-related affairs and served multiple stints at the Indian mission in Washington, DC.

He served as India’s ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. Earlier, he was the deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Washington between July 2013 and January 2017. From 1997 to 2000, he worked there as first secretary (political), handling liaison responsibilities with the US Congress.

The 63-year-old diplomat also served at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations between July 2005 and February 2009.

Sandhu had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket but was unsuccessful.

VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh

Taranjit Singh Sandhu's predecessor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, held the post of Delhi’s lieutenant governor for nearly four years. During his tenure, he frequently clashed with the AAP-led Delhi government on administrative and governance matters.

VK Saxena, 67, assumed office as Delhi LG on May 26, 2022, promising to remain visible and accessible to people rather than staying confined to Raj Niwas.

During his tenure, various Delhi government departments and central agencies successfully organised the 2023 G20 Summit held in the national capital in September 2023.

Saxena has been appointed as L-G in place of Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta. Gupta has been appointed the Himachal Pradesh Governor. He will succeed Shiv Pratap Shukla, who will be Telangana's Governor. Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, has been appointed Maharashtra Governor. 

These new appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in its communique. 

 

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taranjit Singh Sandhu Vinai Kumar Saxena Delhi L-G
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Named Delhi L-G, VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh
Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Named Delhi L-G, VK Saxena Moved To Ladakh
Cities
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of 3-Day Radha Swami Satsang Beas Congregation
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of 3-Day Radha Swami Satsang Beas Congregation
Cities
From DM To Machete: Instagram Chat Leads To Brutal Attack In Bengaluru
From DM To Machete: Instagram Chat Leads To Brutal Attack In Bengaluru
Cities
Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Reward Killed In Dantewada Encounter; Anti-Naxal Ops Intensify
Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Reward Killed In Dantewada Encounter; Anti-Naxal Ops Intensify
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget