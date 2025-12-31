Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Fix A Big Camera Issue With New Lens Coating: Here's What The Leak Says

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a smarter lens coating that reduces glare and improves clarity, especially in bright light, aiming to deliver more natural and cleaner photos.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung is slowly building buzz around its next flagship lineup. The Galaxy S26 series is tipped to arrive in global markets, including India, in February 2026, with a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. Fresh leaks now focus on the Ultra model, especially its camera upgrades. 

While the overall setup may look familiar, new reports suggest Samsung is making meaningful changes to improve image quality, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features Get Key Upgrades

According to a new leak shared by tipster Ice Universe on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera will see noticeable improvements despite keeping a quad rear camera setup. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Fix A Big Camera Issue With New Lens Coating: Here's What The Leak Says

The biggest change is said to be a new lens coating that helps reduce glare. This coating is expected to improve image clarity when shooting in direct sunlight or when a strong light source is facing the camera.

Normally, harsh light can scatter inside the lens, making photos look washed out or unclear. With this reported improvement, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could capture cleaner and sharper images in such conditions. 

The leak also claims Samsung has worked on improving skin tone accuracy. Earlier Galaxy S models were said to sometimes struggle with natural skin reproduction, and this issue is reportedly being addressed in the upcoming Ultra model.

Samsung has not officially confirmed any of these details, so this information should be taken cautiously. Still, if true, these upgrades suggest Samsung is focusing more on real-world camera performance rather than just megapixel numbers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Setup & Performance Details

Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera setup will remain similar to its predecessor. The phone is expected to feature a 200-megapixel main camera, supported by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. 

It may also include a 12-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Beyond the camera, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to run on Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset, built on an advanced 2nm process.

This could bring better performance and efficiency. However, higher production costs may lead to a noticeable price increase when the Galaxy S26 series launches in February 2026. As the launch timeline gets closer, more leaks and details are expected to emerge.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement

