Ahead Of Bengal Polls, Governor Bose Resigns; Mamata Targets Shah Over ‘No Consultation’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned suddenly on Thursday evening, days before the schedule for the state Assembly elections is expected to be announced, triggering a sharp political reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The development has intensified the already charged political atmosphere in the state. Banerjee said Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed her that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi would be appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, but alleged she was not consulted as per established convention. The Chief Minister also suggested that Bose may have faced pressure ahead of the upcoming polls.

Mamata Targets Centre

Reacting strongly to the development, Banerjee said she was shocked by the sudden resignation and questioned the circumstances surrounding it. She alleged that the Governor might have been subjected to pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests ahead of the elections.

I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal.



The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 5, 2026

The Chief Minister also criticised the Centre for not consulting her before deciding on the new Governor. According to Banerjee, Shah informed her that RN Ravi would be given charge of the West Bengal Raj Bhavan, but she said the decision was taken unilaterally.

Banerjee argued that such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution and weaken India’s federal structure, urging the Centre to respect the principles of cooperative federalism and avoid unilateral decisions that affect states.

Longstanding Tensions

Relations between Raj Bhavan and the TMC government have frequently been strained in recent years. Bose’s tenure saw several disagreements between the Governor’s office and the Mamata Banerjee administration over governance issues, university appointments and political developments in the state.

With Bose stepping down just months before the elections, the development is likely to deepen political tensions between the Centre and the West Bengal government as campaigning for the crucial polls gathers pace.

Sudden Exit Before Polls

Bose confirmed his resignation from New Delhi, saying he had served as Governor of West Bengal for three-and-a-half years and felt that the period was sufficient. However, he declined to elaborate on the reasons behind stepping down, fuelling speculation in political circles, especially since his tenure was scheduled to continue until November 2027.

His resignation comes at a politically sensitive moment, with the state preparing for Assembly elections. The sudden move has added a new dimension to the state’s already intense political contest between TMC & BJP.

Related Video Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar