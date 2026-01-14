Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s next Galaxy phones may arrive later than usual this year. Reports say the Galaxy S26 series could be announced on February 26, with sales starting from March 11 in some countries. France may get it first, followed by the US, Europe, and Korea. Samsung has not confirmed this yet. If true, this will be the latest Galaxy S launch in years.

The delay is said to be due to changes in Samsung’s original plans for the lineup and model names.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date & Model Changes

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to have three phones: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier, there were talks about a “Pro” and an “Edge” model. But those ideas were dropped. Samsung is now bringing back the Plus model because the Galaxy S25 Edge did not perform well.

This change seems to be one of the reasons behind the delay. Usually, Samsung launches its Galaxy S phones in January. This time, the company may wait until the end of February.

For fans who follow Samsung every year, this feels quite late. But the extra time might help Samsung improve the phones and fix earlier plans.

If the reports are right, the Galaxy S26 series will be announced in late February and reach stores in March.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Expected Features & Upgrades

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to keep the same 5,000mAh battery. But charging could finally get faster. Wireless charging may go up to 25W, and wired charging could reach 60W. The camera setup is expected to stay mostly the same, with a 200MP main camera. The 3x zoom camera may get a small upgrade.

The regular Galaxy S26 may have a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen and a 4,300mAh battery. It is expected to come with three rear cameras and a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is tipped to have a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a 4,900mAh battery. It will likely use the same cameras as the base model.

Samsung may again use both Snapdragon and Exynos chips, depending on the country. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series looks like a small but steady upgrade, focusing on better charging, improved screens, and smoother performance.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.