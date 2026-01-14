Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Come In February, But What’s The Exact Date? Check New Leak

Samsung’s next Galaxy S26 series is tipped to launch in February, with leaks pointing to a possible reveal date on February 26 and sales starting in March in major markets.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s next Galaxy phones may arrive later than usual this year. Reports say the Galaxy S26 series could be announced on February 26, with sales starting from March 11 in some countries. France may get it first, followed by the US, Europe, and Korea. Samsung has not confirmed this yet. If true, this will be the latest Galaxy S launch in years.

The delay is said to be due to changes in Samsung’s original plans for the lineup and model names.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date & Model Changes

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to have three phones: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier, there were talks about a “Pro” and an “Edge” model. But those ideas were dropped. Samsung is now bringing back the Plus model because the Galaxy S25 Edge did not perform well.

This change seems to be one of the reasons behind the delay. Usually, Samsung launches its Galaxy S phones in January. This time, the company may wait until the end of February.

For fans who follow Samsung every year, this feels quite late. But the extra time might help Samsung improve the phones and fix earlier plans. 

If the reports are right, the Galaxy S26 series will be announced in late February and reach stores in March.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Expected Features & Upgrades

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to keep the same 5,000mAh battery. But charging could finally get faster. Wireless charging may go up to 25W, and wired charging could reach 60W. The camera setup is expected to stay mostly the same, with a 200MP main camera. The 3x zoom camera may get a small upgrade.

The regular Galaxy S26 may have a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen and a 4,300mAh battery. It is expected to come with three rear cameras and a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is tipped to have a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a 4,900mAh battery. It will likely use the same cameras as the base model.

Samsung may again use both Snapdragon and Exynos chips, depending on the country. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series looks like a small but steady upgrade, focusing on better charging, improved screens, and smoother performance.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series expected to be announced and released?

The Galaxy S26 series could be announced on February 26 and sales may begin around March 11 in some regions. This would be a later launch than usual for Samsung.

Why might the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch later than usual?

The delay is reportedly due to changes in Samsung's original plans for the lineup, including model names. The decision to bring back the Plus model instead of an Edge variant is cited as a reason.

What are the expected models in the Samsung Galaxy S26 series?

The series is expected to include three phones: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Previous discussions about 'Pro' and 'Edge' models have been dropped.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
