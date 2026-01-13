Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are in for a visual surprise with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Leaked case images have revealed a fresh design update that goes beyond just the phone. For the first time, Samsung has reshaped the S Pen’s upper tip to match the rounded body of the phone. This small change feels big in daily use. The S Pen now sits closer to the edge, giving it a new look and feel.

Along with refined corners and a bold camera island, the S26 Ultra looks ready for a modern shift.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leak Shows Major Visual Shift

A case maker named DuxDucis has accidentally shown what the Galaxy S26 Ultra may look like. Their landing page shows clear images of the phone inside cases.



Samsung Galaxy S26 series' phone case spotted on DuxDucis site.

These pictures reveal a camera island that holds three of the four sensors. The lenses are bigger this time, and the metal rings around them are back. Two smaller lenses, likely for ToF and telephoto, sit outside the main bump.

The phone’s corners are now more rounded than ever. Samsung seems to be moving away from the sharp Note-style edges. This change makes the device look softer and more premium. It also helps with grip, making the phone more comfortable to hold for long hours.

These design tweaks are not loud, but they change the whole feel of the device. The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks more refined and modern, without losing its flagship identity.

Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen Gets A First-Ever Redesign

The biggest surprise is the S Pen. Samsung has reshaped its upper tip to match the phone’s rounded corners. This happened because the S Pen slot has been pushed closer to the edge. Earlier models kept a small gap, but now the pen sits flush with the body.

Users who have used older Galaxy Ultra phones will instantly feel the difference. The slot hole at the bottom is now slightly exposed from two angles. It is subtle, but noticeable in the hand. This makes the S Pen feel like a true part of the phone’s body, not an add-on.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. Sales may begin on March 11, 2026. If these leaks are true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be both stylish and smarter in everyday use.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.