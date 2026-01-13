Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Cover Spotted Online: Check Design, Release Date, More

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Cover Spotted Online: Check Design, Release Date, More

A Galaxy S26 cover leak has appeared online, offering a sneak peek at the phone’s possible appearance with softer edges and standout cameras, giving users their first design glimpse.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung fans are in for a visual surprise with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Leaked case images have revealed a fresh design update that goes beyond just the phone. For the first time, Samsung has reshaped the S Pen’s upper tip to match the rounded body of the phone. This small change feels big in daily use. The S Pen now sits closer to the edge, giving it a new look and feel. 

Along with refined corners and a bold camera island, the S26 Ultra looks ready for a modern shift.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leak Shows Major Visual Shift

A case maker named DuxDucis has accidentally shown what the Galaxy S26 Ultra may look like. Their landing page shows clear images of the phone inside cases. ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Cover Spotted Online: Check Design, Release Date, More

Samsung Galaxy S26 series' phone case spotted on DuxDucis site.

These pictures reveal a camera island that holds three of the four sensors. The lenses are bigger this time, and the metal rings around them are back. Two smaller lenses, likely for ToF and telephoto, sit outside the main bump.

The phone’s corners are now more rounded than ever. Samsung seems to be moving away from the sharp Note-style edges. This change makes the device look softer and more premium. It also helps with grip, making the phone more comfortable to hold for long hours.

These design tweaks are not loud, but they change the whole feel of the device. The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks more refined and modern, without losing its flagship identity.

Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen Gets A First-Ever Redesign

The biggest surprise is the S Pen. Samsung has reshaped its upper tip to match the phone’s rounded corners. This happened because the S Pen slot has been pushed closer to the edge. Earlier models kept a small gap, but now the pen sits flush with the body.

Users who have used older Galaxy Ultra phones will instantly feel the difference. The slot hole at the bottom is now slightly exposed from two angles. It is subtle, but noticeable in the hand. This makes the S Pen feel like a true part of the phone’s body, not an add-on.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. Sales may begin on March 11, 2026. If these leaks are true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be both stylish and smarter in everyday use.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What's new with the S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The S Pen's upper tip has been reshaped to match the phone's rounded body. This change allows it to sit closer to the edge, offering a new look and feel.

What does the leaked case design reveal about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera island?

The camera island on the S26 Ultra appears to house three of the four sensors with larger lenses and returning metal rings. Two smaller lenses are positioned outside the main bump.

How has the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's corners changed?

The corners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra are more rounded than previous models, moving away from sharp, Note-style edges for a softer, more premium look and improved grip.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget