ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Be Rs 11,000 Cheaper Than S25: Here's How

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series may surprise buyers with stable pricing and a cheaper Ultra model, paired with free storage upgrades and early launch plans aimed at delivering better value.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S26 series in India and other global markets next month. And this time, the biggest surprise might be the pricing. A new leak suggests Samsung could actually lower the price of its top model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may arrive cheaper than last year’s Ultra. At the same time, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are expected to keep the same price as the S25 series. 

If this turns out to be true, Samsung’s next flagship lineup could offer better value than ever.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Leak

Popular tipster Roland Quandt says the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be EUR 100 cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This price drop is expected on both the 256GB and 512GB variants. 

S26: base models are pretty much the same price as last year, except for Ultra, which is ~100 Euro cheaper for 256 and 512GB S26U 1TB is the same as last year prices are changing in different ways. overall Samsung is "eating" the higher mem cost in most cases !no free preorder upgrades expected

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) January 28, 2026 at 7:21 PM

Right now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at EUR 1,469 in Europe. That means the S26 Ultra may launch at around EUR 1,369. In simple terms, buyers could save nearly Rs. 11,000 compared to last year’s model.

However, the top-end 1TB version may stay at the same price of EUR 1,849. So while the base and mid storage options become more affordable, the ultra-premium variant will likely remain unchanged.

If Samsung follows a similar pricing pattern in India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could become a very tempting option for people who want a premium phone without paying even more than before.

Samsung Galaxy S26 & S26+ Price Expectations

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are expected to keep the same prices as the S25 and S25+ models. Currently, the Galaxy S25 starts at EUR 919, while the S25+ starts at EUR 1,159 for the 256GB version.

Even though memory and component costs are rising, the tipster claims Samsung may absorb these costs instead of passing them to customers. This means buyers may not see any price hike this year.

Samsung is also likely to bring back its popular pre-order offers. Buyers may get free storage upgrades, which means more space for photos, videos, and apps at the same price.

Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 series will launch globally on February 25, with sales beginning on March 11. If these leaks are accurate, Samsung is clearly trying to win users by offering better value, not just better specs.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Samsung Galaxy S26 series be released?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch globally on February 25th, with sales beginning on March 11th.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra be cheaper than the S25 Ultra?

Yes, a leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be EUR 100 cheaper than the S25 Ultra for 256GB and 512GB variants.

What will be the price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26+?

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ are expected to maintain the same prices as their S25 counterparts.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
