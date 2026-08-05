Google Pixel 11 Pro Launching Next Week: Release Date, Price In India, Camera, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google Pixel 11 Pro expected August 12, 2026 launch event.

Tensor G6, MediaTek modem, upgraded cameras, brighter OLED display.

Android 17, deeper Gemini AI, seven years software support.

Pricing starts $1,099; 128GB storage variant discontinued.

Google Pixel 11 Pro is expected to make its debut on August 12, as Google prepares for its next Made by Google hardware event in New York City. While Google has yet to officially reveal the smartphone, a series of leaks, regulatory filings and reported retail listings have provided an early picture of what the next flagship Pixel could offer.

The Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to bring some significant hardware changes, including Google's new Tensor G6 processor, a MediaTek 5G modem, an upgraded camera system and a brighter OLED display. Android 17, deeper Gemini integration and seven years of software support are also expected.

Here is everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 11 Pro ahead of its official launch. It should be noted that everything mentioned in terms of price and specifications of the upcoming phone are purely based on leaks and rumours. Google has yet to confirm any details beyond the release date and certain teaser images. All details will officially be revealed on August 12.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Release Date

Google has confirmed that its Made by Google event will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in New York City. The event begins at 6 pm ET, or 3 pm PT. For Indian viewers, that simply means early morning at 3:30 am IST on August 13.

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel Watch 5.

Leaks suggest Pixel 11 Pro pre-orders could begin immediately after the launch event on August 12. According to information attributed to leaker billbil-kun via Dealabs, retail sales could begin on August 20.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to arrive separately at a later date.

ALSO READ: Meta CEO Zuckerberg Gets Three Days To Apologise Over PM Modi Video Removal

Google Pixel 11 Pro Price In India

Google has not announced the Pixel 11 Pro price in India yet. However, a reported accidental Amazon listing has indicated possible US prices for all three storage configurations.

The Pixel 11 Pro 256GB model is tipped to cost $1,099, while the 512GB version could be priced at $1,219. The top-end 1TB model could cost $1,449.

At an approximate exchange rate of Rs 87.5 per US dollar, these prices convert to roughly Rs 96,200, Rs 1,06,700 and Rs 1,26,800, respectively.

These are direct currency conversions and should not be considered expected Indian retail prices. Google's final pricing in India could differ significantly because of taxes, import costs and its regional pricing strategy.

The disappearance of the 128GB variant also means the Pixel 11 Pro could effectively have a higher entry price than its predecessor.

Google VP of Devices and Services Shakil Barkat has reportedly linked rising device costs to higher memory prices, saying Google “shielded our consumers from supply fluctuations for as long as possible” but that “the economics have fundamentally shifted.”

Google Pixel 11 Pro Specifications

The Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,856 x 1,280 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Peak brightness could reach 3,600 nits, while full-screen HDR brightness is reportedly rated at 2,450 nits. The display is also expected to offer 240Hz PWM dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

At the heart of the phone could be Google's Tensor G6, manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. Leaks point to a seven-core CPU configuration paired with PowerVR graphics and Google's Titan M3 security coprocessor.

The 256GB version is expected to ship with 12GB RAM, while the 512GB and 1TB models could offer 16GB RAM. If accurate, this would mean the entry-level Pixel 11 Pro gets less RAM than the Pixel 10 Pro.

Storage options are expected to include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, with no 128GB variant this year.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Account Locked? Meta Reviews Multiple Accounts, Restricts Access For 24 Hours

Google Pixel 11 Pro Camera

Photography could remain one of the biggest selling points of the Pixel 11 Pro.

Leaks indicate a triple-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a new sensor reportedly codenamed "bastet". This could be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX858 ultrawide camera with macro support.

The third camera is tipped to be a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, reportedly codenamed "barghest", supporting 5x optical zoom and digital zoom of up to 120x.

Google could offer optical-quality zoom steps at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x and 10x.

Reports currently disagree about the front camera. An accidental Amazon listing reportedly points towards a 13-megapixel selfie camera, while another leaked specification sheet mentions a 42-megapixel unit. The 13-megapixel configuration currently has support from multiple reports, but the final specification will only be known at launch.

Google Pixel 11 Pro AI Camera Features

Google is also expected to lean heavily on AI-powered photography and video features.

The Pixel 11 Pro could introduce Night Sight Video processing directly on the device for improved recording in low-light conditions. A Cinematic Rendering Engine built into the Tensor G6 image processor is reportedly designed to improve cinematic video while reducing power consumption.

Other reported features include 4K 30fps Cinematic Blur, AI-powered video relighting, simultaneous photo and video capture and an upgraded Camera Coach.

A feature reportedly called "Speak-to-Tweak" could allow users to make photo edits using voice commands.

The camera could also offer a dedicated 120x "moon shot" mode.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Battery And Charging

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to pack a battery with a typical capacity of around 4,850mAh, with a reported minimum capacity of 4,707mAh.

That would represent a marginal reduction from the Pixel 10 Pro's 4,870mAh battery.

Wired charging is expected to remain at 30W using USB-C PPS, while Qi2 wireless charging could support speeds of up to 15W. Reports suggesting 45W charging appear to relate to the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL rather than the standard Pro model.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Design

Google is unlikely to dramatically reinvent the Pixel design with this generation. Instead, the Pixel 11 Pro is expected to refine the visual language established by its predecessor.

The smartphone could measure approximately 152.7 x 71.9 x 8.4mm and weigh around 204 grams. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68 dust and water resistance are also expected.

One of the more interesting reported additions is an RGB LED system integrated into the camera bar. The feature has been referred to as "Pixel Glow", while Google may reportedly market it under the "HiLight" name.

The lighting system could function as both a notification indicator and a visual cue for Gemini interactions. It is expected to occupy the space previously used for the temperature sensor.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Colours

Leaks point towards four Pixel 11 Pro colour options: Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze and Pine.

Dune is described as a coral-copper pink finish paired with a champagne-toned frame, while Light Fog could offer an almost white appearance with a silver frame.

Midnight Haze is expected to provide a matte-black finish and could be the only colour available with 1TB storage. Pine, meanwhile, is tipped to combine a muted green rear panel with a polished gold frame.

Google has not officially confirmed any of these colour names.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Software And Gemini AI

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to ship with Android 17 out of the box and receive seven years of operating system and security updates.

Gemini AI is likely to play an even bigger role across the device, with deeper integration into photography, editing and everyday smartphone functions expected.

Reports also suggest the Pixel 11 series will not introduce the rumoured Project Toscana infrared face-unlock system.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Connectivity

One of the biggest upgrades may not be immediately visible.

Google is reportedly replacing the Samsung Exynos modem used in previous Pixels with the MediaTek M90. FCC filings are said to indicate MediaTek modem hardware across the Pixel 11 family.

The M90 supports 5G speeds of up to 12Gbps, dual-active 5G SIM functionality and satellite connectivity. Improved power efficiency could also help Google address connectivity and battery-consumption complaints associated with previous Pixel generations.

Other expected connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and USB-C. The Pro model is also expected to support UWB and Thread.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: What To Expect

The Pixel 11 Pro appears set to be an evolutionary flagship rather than a complete redesign. Its biggest upgrades could come from the Tensor G6's 2nm architecture, the switch to a MediaTek modem, improved telephoto capabilities and Google's expanding suite of Gemini-powered features.

There could be compromises, however. The base model is tipped to drop from 16GB to 12GB RAM, while battery capacity could decline marginally. With the 128GB option reportedly being discontinued, buyers may also face a higher minimum entry price.

The final picture will become clearer on August 12, when Google officially unveils its next Pixel generation. Until then, specifications, prices, colours and availability beyond details explicitly confirmed by Google should be treated as leaked or reported information.