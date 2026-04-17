Punjab Police To Use AI To Track Gangsters, IIT Ropar Partnership Announced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab partners with IIT Ropar for AI crime fighting.

Unified criminal database will streamline investigation and intelligence.

AI tools enable real-time tracking and predictive policing.

Technology aims to preempt crime and disrupt networks.

Punjab is stepping up its fight against organised crime with a major technology upgrade. The Bhagwant Mann-led government has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar to deploy advanced Artificial Intelligence systems aimed at tracking and dismantling gangster networks more efficiently.

The move is designed to strengthen ongoing anti-crime drives such as ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ and ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’, with a sharper focus on intelligence-led policing. Officials believe the integration of AI tools will allow law enforcement agencies to map criminal ecosystems more precisely, including networks that operate beyond India’s borders.

Unified Criminal Database To Transform Policing

At the heart of this initiative lies the creation of a comprehensive and structured database of criminals. The system will bring together fragmented information currently scattered across formats such as handwritten notes, scanned files, and legacy records.

Authorities say this unified database will make detailed criminal profiles accessible instantly, significantly reducing investigation time. The project involves digitising and converting unstructured data into usable formats, ensuring that no critical information remains buried in outdated records.

The collaboration has been formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding between IIT Ropar and Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, with a dedicated Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit at AIMS Mohali coordinating implementation.

Real-Time Tracking And Predictive Intelligence

The technology being developed by IIT Ropar goes beyond basic data storage. It will include advanced analytics, voice recognition capabilities, and dashboard-based monitoring systems to enable real-time tracking of suspects and criminal activities.

These tools are expected to help Punjab Police anticipate crime patterns, identify emerging threats, and act faster. The use of predictive models will also assist in analysing behaviour trends and strengthening preventive policing strategies.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, a senior Punjab Police official stated, “The collaboration with IIT Ropar will strengthen AI and Machine Learning capabilities within the police force. Personnel will be better equipped for crime pattern recognition, marking a significant step in ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ and deterring misuse of technology by criminal networks.”

The official further added, “Our target is to remain a step ahead of the criminals and target their network. These gangsters operate from abroad and lure the youth here to do their dirty crimes. This collaboration will help us enhance ‘spotting and stopping’ of criminals using AI. This will help the Punjab Police to possess a structured database to ensure information regarding criminals and gangsters and assess, queried and analysed using AI-driven tools. This project also aims to bridge the gap between structured and unstructured data sources by creating a system that ingests unstructured documents and combines them with existing structured datasets into a unified structured database.”

Faster Decisions, Stronger Public Safety

Officials believe the initiative will significantly improve crime detection and monitoring, enabling quicker, data-backed decisions on the ground. By turning scattered information into actionable intelligence, the Punjab Police aims to stay ahead of increasingly tech-savvy criminal networks.

With AI now entering the core of policing operations, the state is positioning itself for a more proactive and efficient law enforcement model, one that could redefine how crime is tracked and tackled in the years ahead.