'Let's Give Them Their Rightful Due': PM Modi Ahead Of Women's Reservation Bill Voting

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HomeNewsIndia'Let's Give Them Their Rightful Due': PM Modi's Appeal To MPs Ahead Of Women's Reservation Bill Voting

'Let's Give Them Their Rightful Due': PM Modi's Appeal To MPs Ahead Of Women's Reservation Bill Voting

Women's Reservation Bill PM Modi’s Appeal to MPs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to MPs to vote in favour of the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, urging consensus to strengthen women’s empowerment.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong appeal to Members of Parliament to support the proposed amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, describing it as a “historic opportunity” to empower women and strengthen democracy.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi urged MPs across party lines to rise above political differences and vote with their “conscience,” keeping in mind the dignity and aspirations of women in their families and across the country.

“This is a great opportunity to serve the women power of the country and to honour them. Do not deprive them of new opportunities,” PM Modi wrote onX, expressing confidence that the amendment would be passed with consensus.

"Come... let us together create history today. Give the women of India... the country's half population their rightful due," he added.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come ahead of the voting in Parliament over the proposed amendment. In his post, PM Modi said the debate on the bill continued late into the night, with discussions stretching till 1 AM. According to him, concerns and misconceptions surrounding the legislation have been addressed during the deliberations.

He also noted that members have been provided with detailed clarifications and that efforts were made to resolve doubts that may have led to opposition.

‘Time to Ensure Equal Representation’

Highlighting the long-pending nature of the issue, PM Modi said that women’s reservation has been debated for nearly four decades and stressed that the time has come to ensure rightful representation for women.

“It is not right that even after decades of independence, Indian women have such minimal representation in decision-making,” he said.

Call for Consensus Ahead of Voting

With voting in the Lok Sabha expected shortly, the Prime Minister urged all parties to take a “sensitive and thoughtful” decision in favour of the amendment. He also appealed to MPs not to take any step that could hurt the sentiments of “Nari Shakti.”

“The eyes of millions of women in the country are upon us—on our intentions and our decisions,” he said, calling on lawmakers to come together and “create history” by supporting the amendment.

The proposed changes to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam are being seen as a key step toward enhancing women’s participation in India’s legislative process.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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