Mega Traffic Jam In Space: Over 1.5 Lakh Collision Alerts Raise Red Flag For Indian Satellites

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chandrayaan-2 orbiter also modified plans to avoid space risks.

Space is no longer empty. It is getting packed, fast. Indian satellites faced over 1.5 lakh close approach alerts in 2025, highlighting how crowded Earth’s orbit has become. Data from the Indian Space Situational Assessment Report 2025 shows nearly 1.6 lakh such alerts worldwide. Many were generated by the US Space Command’s Combined Space Operations Center. Each alert points to a potential near miss, a sign that satellites and debris are moving dangerously close to each other more often than ever.

Behind the surge is a rapid rise in satellite launches, especially large constellations being deployed in clusters. This has tightened orbital lanes and reduced the time available to react to threats.

ALSO READ: Silk Covered Mannequin Weighing 700g Launched Into Stratosphere | WATCH

ISRO Forced Into Constant Evasive Action

The growing congestion has pushed the Indian Space Research Organisation into high alert mode. In 2025, Indian missions carried out 18 collision avoidance manoeuvres. Fourteen of these were in low Earth orbit, while four were in geosynchronous orbit.

“All manoeuvre plans, including CAMs, were subjected to close-approach risk analysis to rule out potential close approaches with neighbouring space objects within a few days of the manoeuvres; 82 manoeuvre plans were revised to avoid post-manoeuvre close approaches with other space objects for LEO satellites, and two were revised to avoid post-manoeuvre conjunctions for GEO satellites,” the report found.

This shows how even routine satellite movements now require multiple revisions to prevent potential collisions.

Mega Satellite Launches Shrink Safety Margins

One of the biggest reasons behind the spike is the rise of mega constellations. Companies are launching over 100 satellites in a single day, flooding orbital paths with new objects.

This boom has made tracking more complex and drastically reduced reaction windows for agencies. Satellites now operate in tighter spaces, increasing the chances of near misses and forcing operators to act quickly.

Chandrayaan-2 Also Had To Adjust Path

Even missions beyond Earth’s immediate orbit are feeling the pressure. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter carried out 16 orbit manoeuvres in 2025, with two plans modified to avoid risks.

This signals that congestion challenges are no longer limited to low Earth orbit and are beginning to impact deep space operations as well.

Record Launches Push Orbit Towards Tipping Point

The scale of activity in space is unprecedented. In 2025, there were 315 successful launches, putting 4,651 objects into orbit. This is a sharp jump from 254 launches in 2024 and 212 in 2023.

Out of these, 4,198 are operational satellites. While 1,911 objects re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, the total number of objects in orbit continues to grow.

Experts warn that a tipping point may be close. Active satellites could soon outnumber space debris, creating an even more complex and high-risk environment. As orbital lanes get tighter, coordination and real-time monitoring will be critical to avoid catastrophic collisions.