Is Your iPhone Real Or Fake? These Simple Checks Will Tell You In Minutes

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Buying a new iPhone is always exciting, but the growing number of fake devices in the market has made the process a bit tricky. These counterfeit phones are designed to look almost identical to the original, which makes it difficult for buyers to spot the difference at first glance. However, once you start using them, the gaps become obvious. Performance is usually poor, security features are unreliable, and there is no official support from Apple.

Whether you are purchasing online or from a local store, taking a few extra minutes to verify the device can save you from a costly mistake. The good part is that you do not need any technical expertise to check if your iPhone is real. A few simple checks like verifying numbers, software, and build quality can quickly reveal the truth.

How Can You Check If Your iPhone Is Genuine Using IMEI And Serial Number?

One of the quickest ways to confirm authenticity is through the IMEI number. Simply dial *#06# on the phone, and the IMEI will appear on the screen. You can then visit Apple’s official website and enter this number. If the details do not match or the number is not recognised, it is a warning sign.

Another reliable method is checking the serial number. Go to Settings, tap General, and then About. Copy the serial number and enter it on Apple’s Check Coverage page.

A genuine iPhone will show valid information about warranty and support. If the page shows an error or no details, the device may not be authentic. These two steps are among the most trusted ways to verify any iPhone before or after purchase.

What Are The Common Signs That Reveal A Fake iPhone?

The operating system is one of the biggest clues. A real iPhone runs on iOS, while fake ones often use Android with an interface designed to look like iOS. If you see the Google Play Store instead of Apple’s App Store, the device is not genuine.

Build quality is another giveaway. Original iPhones have a premium finish with solid materials and precise button placement. Fake models often feel lighter, have loose buttons, or show uneven finishing.

You should also test features like Siri. If it does not respond, that is suspicious. Connecting the device to a computer via iTunes or Finder can also help, as genuine iPhones are detected instantly.

Lastly, always be cautious of unusually low prices and poor-quality packaging, as these are common signs of counterfeit products.