‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi arrived in Rome, met Italian PM Meloni.

Discussions focus on India-Italy cooperation, IMEC.

Review Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029.

Modi visits FAO headquarters; concluded Nordic visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Wednesday for the final stop of his five-nation tour that earlier covered the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. The visit marks another significant diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening India’s ties with key European partners.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni personally welcomed Modi upon his arrival and later shared a selfie with him on social media. “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” she wrote in the caption, as the two leaders prepared for high-level discussions.

During his visit to Italy, Modi is scheduled to meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni for bilateral talks. The discussions are expected to focus on deepening India-Italy cooperation, with particular emphasis on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Welcome to Rome, my friend! 🇮🇹🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mUjFL4HIqY — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 19, 2026

India-Italy Ties Set for Strategic Push

India and Italy are also expected to review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 during Modi’s visit. The roadmap is aimed at expanding collaboration across multiple sectors as both countries seek to build stronger economic and strategic ties.

Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, reflecting growing commercial engagement between the two nations. Officials are likely to explore opportunities to further enhance trade and investment cooperation.

The focus of the visit is expected to include discussions on defence and security, clean energy, innovation, and science and technology. These sectors have increasingly emerged as major pillars of the India-Italy partnership in recent years.

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PM Modi to Visit FAO Headquarters

Apart from official meetings with Italian leaders, Modi is also set to visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome. The visit highlights India’s continued engagement with international institutions on issues linked to food security and agriculture.

The Italy leg of the tour comes immediately after Modi concluded a series of meetings in Norway as part of his outreach to Nordic nations. During his two-day visit there, India and the Nordic countries elevated their relationship to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.

Modi also held separate talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, sustainability, trade and digitalisation.

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India-Nordic Partnership Gains Momentum

At the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, India and Nordic nations agreed to deepen collaboration in areas including clean and green transition, trade and investment, and the blue economy. The Nordic region comprises Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Modi’s Norway visit also carried symbolic significance. Norway conferred upon him its highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening India-Norway relations and his leadership.

During the visit, Modi also met King Harald V of Norway and highlighted India’s rapid transformation and the growing opportunities available for Norwegian businesses looking to expand partnerships with India.