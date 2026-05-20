Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy On Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour

‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy On Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Wednesday for the final leg of his five-nation tour after visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi arrived in Rome, met Italian PM Meloni.
  • Discussions focus on India-Italy cooperation, IMEC.
  • Review Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029.
  • Modi visits FAO headquarters; concluded Nordic visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Wednesday for the final stop of his five-nation tour that earlier covered the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. The visit marks another significant diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening India’s ties with key European partners.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni personally welcomed Modi upon his arrival and later shared a selfie with him on social media. “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” she wrote in the caption, as the two leaders prepared for high-level discussions.

During his visit to Italy, Modi is scheduled to meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni for bilateral talks. The discussions are expected to focus on deepening India-Italy cooperation, with particular emphasis on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

India-Italy Ties Set for Strategic Push

India and Italy are also expected to review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 during Modi’s visit. The roadmap is aimed at expanding collaboration across multiple sectors as both countries seek to build stronger economic and strategic ties.

Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, reflecting growing commercial engagement between the two nations. Officials are likely to explore opportunities to further enhance trade and investment cooperation.

The focus of the visit is expected to include discussions on defence and security, clean energy, innovation, and science and technology. These sectors have increasingly emerged as major pillars of the India-Italy partnership in recent years.

ALSO READ | ‘Our Constitution Guarantees Freedom’: Rahul Gandhi On Norway Journalist Row

PM Modi to Visit FAO Headquarters

Apart from official meetings with Italian leaders, Modi is also set to visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome. The visit highlights India’s continued engagement with international institutions on issues linked to food security and agriculture.

The Italy leg of the tour comes immediately after Modi concluded a series of meetings in Norway as part of his outreach to Nordic nations. During his two-day visit there, India and the Nordic countries elevated their relationship to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.

Modi also held separate talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, sustainability, trade and digitalisation.

ALSO READ | Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13

India-Nordic Partnership Gains Momentum

At the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, India and Nordic nations agreed to deepen collaboration in areas including clean and green transition, trade and investment, and the blue economy. The Nordic region comprises Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Modi’s Norway visit also carried symbolic significance. Norway conferred upon him its highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening India-Norway relations and his leadership.

During the visit, Modi also met King Harald V of Norway and highlighted India’s rapid transformation and the growing opportunities available for Norwegian businesses looking to expand partnerships with India.

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour conclude?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour concluded in Rome, Italy. This visit aimed to strengthen India's diplomatic ties with key European partners.

What major economic initiative was a focus of discussions in Italy?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was a key focus of discussions between Indian and Italian leaders. This initiative aims to deepen cooperation between the two nations.

What is the timeframe for the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan?

The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 is being reviewed during PM Modi's visit. This plan is designed to expand collaboration across various sectors for stronger economic and strategic ties.

Besides bilateral talks, what international organization's headquarters did PM Modi visit in Rome?

PM Modi visited the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome. This highlights India's engagement with international bodies on food security and agriculture.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 May 2026 07:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Giorgia Meloni Modi In Italy Pm Modi Italy Visit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy On Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour
‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy
India
SP MP Iqra Hasan protests in Saharanpur over arrest of party leaders; Akhilesh attacks BJP govt
SP MP Iqra Hasan protests in Saharanpur over arrest of party leaders; Akhilesh attacks BJP govt
India
UP: HC grants anticipatory bail to one Bareilly violence accused
UP: HC grants anticipatory bail to one Bareilly violence accused
India
Himachal government's Rs 25 lakh incentive pays off; 131 panchayats elected unopposed
Himachal government's Rs 25 lakh incentive pays off; 131 panchayats elected unopposed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law
Breaking: Bastar Will See Massive Development Push, Says Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
Breaking: New CCTV Twist Deepens Mystery in Model Trishah Sharma Death Case in Bhopal
Breaking: Punjab Singer Inder Kaur Murdered After Kidnap, Main Accused Escapes to Canada via Nepal
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Attacks Adani-Ambani Model
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance
Opinion
Embed widget