Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin To Hold High-Stakes Beijing Summit Today After Trump's Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin begin closely watched summit discussions.

Putin receives ceremonial welcome amid deepening global divisions.

Leaders to sign agreements, discuss multipolar world order.

Energy cooperation and Ukraine war dominate summit agenda.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold a closely watched summit in Beijing on Wednesday, with the two leaders expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues during a series of formal and informal engagements.

The meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Chinese capital, placing renewed global focus on Beijing’s diplomatic positioning amid deepening geopolitical divisions. Observers are expected to closely examine both the optics and outcomes of the Xi-Putin talks against the backdrop of Trump’s recent outreach to China.

Chinese state media has portrayed the back-to-back visits by the leaders of two major powers, both sharply at odds with one another politically, militarily and economically, as evidence of China’s growing influence in an increasingly fragmented global order.

Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Beijing

Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening and was welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the airport. The reception included an honour guard and groups of young people waving the national flags of China and Russia during the ceremony on the tarmac.

The Russian leader has repeatedly referred to Xi as a “dear friend”, while Xi has often described Putin as an “old friend”, reflecting the increasingly close personal and political relationship between the two leaders.

The visit also comes at a significant moment for China-Russia economic ties. Bilateral trade between the two countries rose 16.1 per cent during the first four months of this year compared with the same period in 2025, signalling a recovery after last year’s decline.

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Moscow Looks to Strengthen Economic Lifeline

Trade between China and Russia stood at 1.63 trillion yuan, or around USD 240 billion, in 2025. However, that marked a 6.5 per cent fall from the record levels reached in 2024 and represented the first annual decline in bilateral trade in five years.

Putin has publicly acknowledged the need to reverse that slowdown, underlining China’s growing importance to Russia as Western sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine continue to weigh heavily on Moscow’s economy.

The Russian president is accompanied by a large delegation that includes deputy prime ministers, ministers, senior officials from state corporations and executives from major Russian banks, highlighting the economic significance attached to the visit.

Tea Meeting and Key Agreements on Agenda

According to the Kremlin, high-level talks between Xi and Putin will be followed by a signing ceremony and an official banquet. The two leaders are then expected to hold a more informal tea meeting where they will discuss key international matters privately.

The Kremlin has said it has “serious expectations” from the summit. Around 40 agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, while a 47-page joint statement outlining the strengthening partnership between the two countries is also likely to be released.

Russian officials said Xi and Putin are expected to adopt a joint declaration supporting a multipolar world order and promoting what they described as a “new type of international relations”.

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Energy Cooperation and Ukraine War Loom Large

Negotiations linked to the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline are also expected to feature in the discussions. The pipeline project would connect Russian gas supplies to northern China and has long been viewed as strategically important for Moscow.

Industry experts believe recent energy supply concerns linked to the conflict involving Iran could strengthen Russia’s argument for expanding long-term gas cooperation with China.

However, analysts suggest Beijing may continue to pursue a broader energy diversification strategy rather than becoming overly dependent on any single supplier, including Russia.