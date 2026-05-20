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HomeNewsWorldIndian Diplomat Found Dead Inside High Commission In Bangladesh's Chattogram

Indian Diplomat Found Dead Inside High Commission In Bangladesh's Chattogram

Police suspect the death may have been caused by a cardiac arrest, though officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian diplomat found dead inside Chattogram mission premises.
  • Assistant Protocol Officer Naren Dhar's body discovered Tuesday morning.
  • Cause of death unclear; cardiac arrest suspected pending autopsy.
  • Officials confirm deceased hailed from Chandigarh, India.

An official posted at the Indian diplomatic mission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, according to local police officials.

The deceased was identified as Naren Dhar, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission in the port city. Police said his body was discovered early in the morning inside the old visa centre building of the diplomatic compound.

“We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission,” Chattogram police spokesman Aminur Rashid told reporters, as reported by PTI.

Body Found Inside Old Visa Centre Building

According to police, Dhar’s body was found lying in front of a bathroom door on the second floor of the building. Officials said he was in his late 30s.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and began the required formalities. Since Dhar was a foreign national serving at a diplomatic mission, authorities followed additional procedural protocols before shifting the body.

The body was later sent to the morgue of the state-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, officials said.

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Police Suspect Possible Cardiac Arrest

Police said the exact cause of death remains unclear at this stage, though initial suspicion points towards a possible cardiac arrest.

“The post-mortem report, however, will confirm the cause of the death,” Rashid, who also serves as the Assistant Police Commissioner of the city, said.

Neither the Indian High Commission in Dhaka nor the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram had issued any official statement on the incident at the time of writing.

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Official Reportedly Hailed From Chandigarh

Investigators said preliminary information suggested that Dhar hailed from Chandigarh in India.

Authorities have not indicated any signs of foul play so far, though further clarity is expected after the autopsy findings are released.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the Indian official found dead in Chattogram?

The deceased was identified as Naren Dhar, an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian diplomatic mission in Chattogram, Bangladesh. He was reportedly in his late 30s.

Where was the body of the Indian official discovered?

Naren Dhar's body was found inside the old visa centre building of the Indian diplomatic compound in Chattogram. It was discovered lying in front of a bathroom door on the second floor.

What is the suspected cause of death?

The exact cause of death is unclear, but initial suspicion points towards a possible cardiac arrest. A post-mortem examination will confirm the cause.

Was there any indication of foul play?

So far, authorities have not indicated any signs of foul play. Further clarity is expected after the autopsy findings are released.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Indian High Commission Chattogram
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