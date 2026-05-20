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HomeNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee Predicts Fall Of BJP Govt In Delhi After Bengal Setback: ‘BJP Will Be Removed From Centre’

Mamata Banerjee Predicts Fall Of BJP Govt In Delhi After Bengal Setback: ‘BJP Will Be Removed From Centre’

Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP after TMC’s poll defeat, alleging harassment of minorities and hawkers while vowing a political fightback.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP's central rule and state actions.
  • TMC alleges harassment of minorities and hawkers by BJP.
  • Abhishek Banerjee vows to continue fight, rejects intimidation.
  • TMC seeks court intervention over post-poll violence incidents.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce attack on the BJP on Tuesday, asserting that the party’s rule at the Centre would not last long. Addressing Trinamool Congress legislators at her residence, the TMC supremo accused the newly formed BJP government in the state of targeting vulnerable communities and carrying out politically motivated actions after the Assembly election results.

The remarks came days after the BJP secured a massive mandate in West Bengal, winning 207 seats and ending the TMC’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The TMC, meanwhile, was reduced to 80 seats in the Assembly.

Mamata Alleges Harassment Of Minorities and Hawkers

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP administration under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was acting against minorities and small traders across the state.

She alleged that minorities were being harassed and hawkers’ stalls were being demolished, while referring to anti-encroachment drives and incidents of violence reported after the election outcome.

She further accused the state government of weakening democratic institutions and claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would eventually lose power in New Delhi. According to TMC leaders, the party intends to intensify its opposition campaign in the coming weeks despite the electoral setback.

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Abhishek Banerjee Says He Will Not Be Intimidated

TMC national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee also addressed party lawmakers during the gathering. His comments came shortly after he reportedly received a demolition notice related to alleged unauthorized construction.

Abhishek also targeted Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, raising allegations of corruption and questioning the BJP leader’s political credibility. Senior TMC leaders echoed his stand and said the party would continue its political fight both inside and outside the Assembly.

TMC Moves High Court Over Post-Poll Violence

The Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking intervention over incidents of post-election violence reported from several parts of West Bengal. The party alleged that its workers and offices were attacked in clashes involving arson and vandalism.

Violent incidents were reported from Kolkata, Howrah and other districts after the election results, with both the BJP and TMC accusing each other of instigating unrest. TMC leaders claimed that several party workers lost their lives and demanded a court-monitored investigation into the violence.

Earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing lawyer’s robes during proceedings linked to a public interest litigation before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.

ALSO READ: ‘Self-Styled Pushpa Ran Away’: Suvendu Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate’s Falta Exit

TMC Plans Statewide Protest Against ‘Bulldozer Culture’

The opposition party has now announced statewide protests on May 21 against what it described as the BJP’s “bulldozer culture” and eviction drives targeting hawkers and roadside vendors.

According to the TMC, demonstrations will be organised at Ballygunge, Howrah Junction and Sealdah railway station areas in and around Kolkata as part of its campaign against the BJP government.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Mamata Banerjee make against the new BJP government in West Bengal?

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP government is targeting minorities and hawkers, demolishing stalls, and weakening democratic institutions.

What is Abhishek Banerjee's stance on the alleged intimidation tactics by the BJP?

Abhishek Banerjee stated that he will not be intimidated by demolition notices or other actions, and his fight against the BJP will continue.

What action has the Trinamool Congress taken regarding post-poll violence?

The TMC has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking intervention over reported incidents of post-election violence, alleging attacks on its workers and offices.

What is the TMC planning to protest against?

The TMC plans statewide protests against the BJP's 'bulldozer culture' and eviction drives targeting hawkers and roadside vendors.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee BJP Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Election 2026 TMC Poll Defeat
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