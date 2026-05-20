Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP's central rule and state actions.

TMC alleges harassment of minorities and hawkers by BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee vows to continue fight, rejects intimidation.

TMC seeks court intervention over post-poll violence incidents.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce attack on the BJP on Tuesday, asserting that the party’s rule at the Centre would not last long. Addressing Trinamool Congress legislators at her residence, the TMC supremo accused the newly formed BJP government in the state of targeting vulnerable communities and carrying out politically motivated actions after the Assembly election results.

The remarks came days after the BJP secured a massive mandate in West Bengal, winning 207 seats and ending the TMC’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. The TMC, meanwhile, was reduced to 80 seats in the Assembly.

Mamata Alleges Harassment Of Minorities and Hawkers

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP administration under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was acting against minorities and small traders across the state.

She alleged that minorities were being harassed and hawkers’ stalls were being demolished, while referring to anti-encroachment drives and incidents of violence reported after the election outcome.

She further accused the state government of weakening democratic institutions and claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would eventually lose power in New Delhi. According to TMC leaders, the party intends to intensify its opposition campaign in the coming weeks despite the electoral setback.



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Abhishek Banerjee Says He Will Not Be Intimidated

TMC national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee also addressed party lawmakers during the gathering. His comments came shortly after he reportedly received a demolition notice related to alleged unauthorized construction.

Abhishek also targeted Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, raising allegations of corruption and questioning the BJP leader’s political credibility. Senior TMC leaders echoed his stand and said the party would continue its political fight both inside and outside the Assembly.

TMC Moves High Court Over Post-Poll Violence

The Trinamool Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking intervention over incidents of post-election violence reported from several parts of West Bengal. The party alleged that its workers and offices were attacked in clashes involving arson and vandalism.

Violent incidents were reported from Kolkata, Howrah and other districts after the election results, with both the BJP and TMC accusing each other of instigating unrest. TMC leaders claimed that several party workers lost their lives and demanded a court-monitored investigation into the violence.

Earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing lawyer’s robes during proceedings linked to a public interest litigation before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Paul.



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TMC Plans Statewide Protest Against ‘Bulldozer Culture’

The opposition party has now announced statewide protests on May 21 against what it described as the BJP’s “bulldozer culture” and eviction drives targeting hawkers and roadside vendors.

According to the TMC, demonstrations will be organised at Ballygunge, Howrah Junction and Sealdah railway station areas in and around Kolkata as part of its campaign against the BJP government.