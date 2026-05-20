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HomeCitiesMay Likely To Become Hottest Month, No Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR This Week

May Likely To Become Hottest Month, No Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR This Week

The weather department has said there is little chance of relief from the heat in Delhi-NCR over the next several days.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 May 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi-NCR faces severe heatwave, temperatures may exceed 45°C.
  • Orange alert issued until May 25; little relief expected soon.
  • Officials warn of dangerous afternoon heat and intensifying hot winds.
  • Heatwave strains electricity and water supply with increased demand.

Residents of New Delhi and the wider NCR region continue to battle intense heat as scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions tighten their grip over the capital.

On Wednesday, Delhi and nearby areas are expected to face a double impact of extreme heat and severe heatwave conditions. Strong sunlight since morning has already pushed discomfort levels higher, while weather officials have warned that conditions could worsen further during the afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s maximum temperature may cross 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Orange Alert Till May 25

The weather department has said there is little chance of relief from the heat in Delhi-NCR over the next several days. An orange alert for heatwave conditions has been issued in the capital till May 25.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 43°C and 46°C in the coming days. Even nighttime conditions are likely to remain uncomfortable, with minimum temperatures forecast between 26°C and 29°C.

Afternoon Heat Could Be Dangerous

The IMD has advised people to remain cautious, especially during afternoon and evening hours when hot winds, commonly known as ‘loo’, are expected to intensify.

Strong surface winds are also likely across the region.

Doctors have urged elderly people, children and those suffering from existing illnesses to take extra precautions and avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily during peak daytime hours.

Rising Pressure On Electricity And Water Supply

The prolonged heatwave is now beginning to impact Delhi’s electricity and water supply systems as well.

With increased use of air conditioners and coolers, power demand in the capital has risen sharply. Water consumption has also surged in several areas compared to normal levels.

Officials fear that if the extreme heat continues, public inconvenience may increase further in the coming days.

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Published at : 20 May 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather Delhi Heatwave
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