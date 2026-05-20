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May Likely To Become Hottest Month, No Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR This Week
The weather department has said there is little chance of relief from the heat in Delhi-NCR over the next several days.
- Delhi-NCR faces severe heatwave, temperatures may exceed 45°C.
- Orange alert issued until May 25; little relief expected soon.
- Officials warn of dangerous afternoon heat and intensifying hot winds.
- Heatwave strains electricity and water supply with increased demand.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
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Abhinav Mehrotra
Opinion