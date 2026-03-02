Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Qatar Says 10 Drones, Two Missiles From Iran Intercepted
Iran-Israel US War Live Updates: Trump asserted that Iran’s entire senior military command had been eliminated. According to US President, officials were seeking to surrender in exchange for immunity.
LIVE
Background
Iran-US-Israel War LIVE: President Donald Trump regime change doctrine Middle East crisis address confirms Ayatollah Khamenei killed dead Supreme Leader death Operation Epic Fury Operation Roaring Lion Day 3 Tehran strikes IRGC military command surrender
Trump declared Ayatollah Khamenei responsible for "hundreds thousands Americans deaths" global violence Iran street celebrations, Tehran crowds cheering, and the Supreme Leader's dead announcement. US President asserted Iran's entire senior military command was eliminated, IRGC generals decapitated - officials seeking surrender immunity "calling by thousands," signaling regime fractures as military operations continue Tehran's military infrastructure was devastated.
Regime Change Rhetoric
The tone of Trump's regime change doctrine address went beyond battlefield updates. By encouraging IRGC defections and directly appealing to Iranian patriots revolt, he framed Operation Epic Fury as an opportunity for Tehran political transformation regime collapse. While the White House presented the offensive as necessary to neutralise Iran security threats, the language strongly implied desire for Iran regime replacement.
Regional Tensions Escalate
Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC claimed Netanyahu office missile attack early Monday. Israeli officials rejected the IRGC missile strike allegation as propaganda false flag, insisting no successful hit. The claim underscored rapid Iran-Israel escalation as missile drone exchanges ballistic attacks intensify.
In London, PM Sir Keir Starmer warned Khamenei assassination hasn't stopped Tehran's military but triggered more dangerous phase. Addressing Parliament, he said Iran's reckless retaliation civilian targets now extends beyond military sites.
Broader Regional War Fears Mount as Gulf states dragged in, oil prices spike, global markets crash with hostilities expanding across Lebanon Syria Iraq Yemen and rhetoric hardening all sides.
Qatar Says It Intercepted 10 Drones, 2 Cruise Missiles From Iran
Qatar’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday said the country was targeted by 10 drones and two cruise missiles launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In a post on X, the ministry said the Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces intercepted six drones, the Qatar Emiri Air Force shot down two drones and two cruise missiles, and the Qatar Emiri Navy Forces intercepted the remaining two drones.
Drone Strikes Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura Refinery Again
Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura facility, home to the company’s largest domestic refinery and a major crude export terminal, was struck again on Wednesday by an unidentified projectile, four sources told Reuters. The development comes two days after a source said a drone attack on the complex had forced a shutdown of the refinery.
Preliminary indications suggest the latest strike on the Ras Tanura refinery was carried out by a drone and caused no damage, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry spokesman said, according to the state news agency.