Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Qatar Says 10 Drones, Two Missiles From Iran Intercepted

Iran-US-Israel War LIVE: Trump Confirms Ayatollah Khamenei Killed, Operation Epic Fury Day 3

Trump declared Ayatollah Khamenei responsible for "hundreds thousands Americans deaths" global violence Iran street celebrations, Tehran crowds cheering, and the Supreme Leader's dead announcement. US President asserted Iran's entire senior military command was eliminated, IRGC generals decapitated - officials seeking surrender immunity "calling by thousands," signaling regime fractures as military operations continue Tehran's military infrastructure was devastated.

Regime Change Rhetoric

The tone of Trump's regime change doctrine address went beyond battlefield updates. By encouraging IRGC defections and directly appealing to Iranian patriots revolt, he framed Operation Epic Fury as an opportunity for Tehran political transformation regime collapse. While the White House presented the offensive as necessary to neutralise Iran security threats, the language strongly implied desire for Iran regime replacement.

Regional Tensions Escalate

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC claimed Netanyahu office missile attack early Monday. Israeli officials rejected the IRGC missile strike allegation as propaganda false flag, insisting no successful hit. The claim underscored rapid Iran-Israel escalation as missile drone exchanges ballistic attacks intensify.

In London, PM Sir Keir Starmer warned Khamenei assassination hasn't stopped Tehran's military but triggered more dangerous phase. Addressing Parliament, he said Iran's reckless retaliation civilian targets now extends beyond military sites.

Broader Regional War Fears Mount as Gulf states dragged in, oil prices spike, global markets crash with hostilities expanding across Lebanon Syria Iraq Yemen and rhetoric hardening all sides.