Nothing Phone 4a Price In India Out Before March 5 Launch: Here's Why It May Cost More

Nothing Phone 4a India price leak hints at a premium shift. The phone is expected to bring Snapdragon power, a large AMOLED screen, a 50MP zoom camera and a 5,400mAh battery.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nothing is about to release the Nothing Phone 4a tomorrow, March 5, and fans are getting impatient. People have been collecting every small detail about its design and features. But this time, the biggest leak is about the price. A new report has hinted at how much the phone could cost in India. 

If the leaked numbers are true, the new model may be more expensive than last year’s version. Here’s a simple look at what we know so far before the official launch.

Nothing Phone 4a India Price Leaked 

The biggest update right now is about the Nothing Phone 4a India price. The leak caught fire when a Reddit user under the name MoodDelicious1452 shared the price of the Nothing 4a on the platform. As per them, the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could start at Rs 31,999. 

Nothing Phone 4a Confirm Price Leak Start With ₹31,999 (8GB + 128GB)
by u/MoodDelicious1452 in GadgetsIndia

There may also be 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions. The prices of these higher models are still not clear. Nothing has not confirmed anything yet, so this is still a leak.

If this price turns out to be correct, it will be higher than the previous Phone 3a. Last year’s model started at a much lower price. 

So, this could mean the company is pushing the new phone into a more premium category. We will only know the final price once the launch event happens.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications & Features Revealed So Far

Along with the Nothing Phone 4a India price leak, some details about the specifications have also come out. The company has confirmed that the phone will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Reports suggest it could use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip.

The phone is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It may pack a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. On the camera side, leaks say it could include a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. 

The design will likely include the brand’s signature transparent back panel. All eyes are now on March 5 to see if these leaks are accurate.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Nothing Phone 4a launching?

The Nothing Phone 4a is launching tomorrow, March 5. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official release.

What is the leaked price of the Nothing Phone 4a in India?

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is rumored to start at Rs 31,999. This would be a potential increase from the previous model.

What are some confirmed or leaked specifications for the Nothing Phone 4a?

It's confirmed to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, possibly the 7s Gen 4. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5400mAh battery with 50W fast charging, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Embed widget