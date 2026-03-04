Nothing Phone (4a) Spotted At MWC With New Colours Ahead Of March 5 Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nothing is getting ready to launch its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4a), very soon. The device will officially debut on March 5, and excitement around the launch is already growing among smartphone fans. Ahead of the announcement, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared an important update about the upcoming phone. The company has now confirmed new colour options for the device, showing a more playful design approach than before.

The phone was also displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, where visitors got their first look at all the colour finishes.

Nothing Phone (4a) Colours Confirmed By Carl Pei

The Nothing Phone (4a) colours have now been officially confirmed by Nothing CEO Carl Pei. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pei revealed that the upcoming smartphone will come in four different colours: White, Black, Pink, and Blue.

Four colours. One Phone (4a). Revealed at MWC today.



We haven’t played much with colour before, until now. More expressive. More playful. Still unmistakably Nothing.



Tech used to feel optimistic. Let’s bring that back.



More on 5 March, 10:30 GMT. pic.twitter.com/HhoXQdLDFd — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 2, 2026

This marks a noticeable change in Nothing’s design strategy. The brand has mostly used black and white finishes for its smartphones so far. But with the Phone (4a), the company is adding more colourful options to make the device look more expressive and playful.

Carl Pei also mentioned that the new colours were revealed during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Attendees at the event were able to see all four versions of the phone for the first time.

According to Pei, the company wanted to experiment more with colour while still keeping the unique design style that Nothing is known for.

Nothing Phone (4a) Launch Date, Price & Key Specifications

The Nothing Phone (4a) launch is scheduled for March 5, when the company will reveal full details about the device. Ahead of the wider sale, Nothing has also planned a special first drop at the new Nothing Store in Bengaluru on March 7 at 6 PM.

The first 100 buyers at the store will receive a special engraved edition of the Nothing Phone (4a). They will also get a complimentary pair of Nothing Ear (a). In addition, these customers can buy CMF Buds 2 Plus for Rs 999.

On the hardware side, the Nothing Phone (4a) is expected to feature a periscope camera, which will improve zoom photography. The phone will likely run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

Other expected features include a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,400 mAh battery. The starting price is expected to be around Rs 31,999.