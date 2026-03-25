Your Data Expires At Midnight Too? Parliament Is Now Questioning Telecom Companies

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The question of whether unused mobile data should expire at midnight or carry forward to the next day has reached Parliament. During a recent discussion on telecom regulations, lawmakers raised concerns about whether it is fair for prepaid users to lose data they have already paid for. The debate has moved beyond convenience and is now being seen as a consumer rights issue.

Users across the country are pushing for changes that give them better value and more control over the data they purchase every month.

Why Does Unused Mobile Data Expire Every Day?

Most prepaid plans in India come with a fixed daily data limit, typically 1.5GB, 2GB, or 3GB per day. These plans are widely used because they are affordable, but they have one major drawback. Any data that is not consumed by midnight simply disappears.

To put it simply, if you are on a 2GB daily plan and use only 1.5GB, the remaining 0.5GB does not carry forward. It does not convert into any credit either. It is gone. This is the core problem that was brought up in Parliament, prompting a formal demand for a data rollover policy.

What Are Users Asking Telecom Companies To Change?

The demands being made are practical and cover three main areas. First, users want unused data to roll over to the following day, giving them more flexibility without wasting what they have paid for. Some postpaid plans already offer this, but prepaid users do not have access to it.

Second, users are asking for pricing that reflects actual usage. If someone consistently uses less than their daily limit, they want their recharge cost to come down accordingly.

Third, there is a suggestion to allow data transfers between users, so that a family member with surplus data can share it with someone who has run out.

Telecom companies have not made any major policy changes so far, but conversations around the issue are picking up, and new regulations could follow in the near future.