Govt Quietly Changed Gas Pipeline Rules Amid LPG Crisis: Here's How To Get PNG Connection

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The Indian government has rolled out a new order to fast-track gas pipeline approvals across the country, aiming to bring piped natural gas to more homes faster than before. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The order removes approval delays, bans illegal local charges, and sets clear rules for road digging and restoration. For everyday consumers, this means quicker PNG connections and less dependence on cylinders.

What The New Gas Distribution Order Means For Consumers

The biggest change under this order is the automatic approval system. If government clearance for pipeline laying is not granted within the set time, it will be considered approved automatically. This removes the long waiting periods that used to stall projects.

A uniform approval system has also been introduced, which means companies no longer need separate permissions from multiple states or departments. This is expected to speed up pipeline work across the country significantly.

On the ground level, the government has put a stop to illegal fees that local bodies or officials used to collect from companies. The "Dig and Restore" and "Dig and Pay" policies now set clear rules for road digging during pipeline work and ensure roads are repaired on time after the work is done.

For companies, stricter checks have been introduced, including bank guarantees and transparent processes, to maintain quality and safety standards.

The broader goal behind all of this is to push India toward becoming a gas-based economy, which the government believes will lower energy costs for industries, cut pollution, and improve the country's energy security.

How To Apply For A PNG Connection Using Different Methods

While LPG cylinders are still common, piped natural gas (PNG) is expanding across cities like Delhi. If your area is covered, here’s how you can apply:

Online: Visit the website of Indraprastha Gas Limited or your local provider, fill out the “New PNG Connection” form, upload documents, and submit.

Mobile App: Some providers offer app-based applications where you can register, log in, and apply easily.

Customer Care: Call the helpline of companies like Adani Total Gas to register your request.

Offline: Visit the nearest office, submit documents, and complete the application process.

Society Tie-Ups: In some apartments, builders or RWAs coordinate directly with providers for quicker connections.

With pipelines expanding, applying early ensures faster access to a safer and more convenient cooking fuel option.