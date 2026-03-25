You May Have To Wait 45 Days For Your Next LPG Cylinder: Here Is How To Book It Right

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LPG Crisis: The government has issued new guidelines for LPG cylinder bookings, and many people are still trying to figure out how these changes affect them. Earlier, there was a fixed timing system for booking cylinders, but that has now changed. Depending on the type of connection you hold, the waiting period before your next booking will be different.

Understanding these rules is important so you do not end up facing delays or running out of gas at home.

Who Can Book After 25 Days And Who Has To Wait 45 Days?

The waiting period now depends on the type of LPG connection you have. If you hold a single-cylinder connection or a two-cylinder connection, you can book your next refill after 25 days.

This shorter window is meant to ensure that regular households do not struggle with an empty cylinder, especially those without a long backup supply.

However, consumers enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will have to wait 45 days before placing their next booking. This scheme covers poor households and women from low-income backgrounds, and the longer interval has been set to ensure smooth and even distribution across all beneficiaries.

How Can You Book Your Next LPG Cylinder?

Once your waiting period is complete, there are several ways to place a booking:

Mobile App: Download your provider's official app, IndianOil ONE for Indane, HP Gas App for HP Gas, or BharatGas for Bharat Gas. Log in with your registered mobile number, tap "Book Cylinder," and confirm. You will receive an instant confirmation.

SMS: Type REFILL and send it to your LPG provider's booking number. A confirmation will be sent back to you via SMS.

Call or IVRS: Dial your provider's IVRS number and follow the voice instructions. No internet connection is needed.

WhatsApp: Send "REFILL" to the official WhatsApp number of your provider. This works for Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, and BPCL, and confirmation is received on WhatsApp itself.

Website: Visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, or Bharat Petroleum. Log in or register, then click "Book Cylinder" and confirm.

While PNG connections are gradually expanding, cylinders remain the primary cooking fuel for most Indian households, making it important to stay updated on these booking rules.